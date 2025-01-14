Recruiting Blitz: All-American Bowl week recap, coaches on the road

In this week's edition of Recruiting Blitz, Inside Nebraska's Tim Verghese recaps his week at the 2025 Navy All-American Bowl and discusses the latest recruiting developments for the Huskers.

Verghese first discusses the performance of Nebraska four-star wide receiver signee Cortez Mills and four-star linebacker signee Christian Jones' at the All-American Bowl and what both bring to the Huskers this semester. Next, he touches on a few 2026 targets that competed in the event, as well as some other names to know from Friday's All-American Combine.

In the back half of the episode, Verghese discusses some notable stops for Nebraska's coaching staff as they travel coast-to-coast to visit 2026 and 2027 recruits. The Huskers have expanded the tight end board and made a few other notable 2026 offers over the last week, Verghese hits on the newest 2026 targets added to the board and what it could mean for a few established targets.