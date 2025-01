As Nebraska fully turns the page to the 2026 class, visits to Lincoln are being lined up by top targets and recent offers. We noted in last week's Tim-Bits that Nebraska has a Junior Day set for Feb. 1 and mentioned two notable prospects already planning to be in attendance. Over the last week, I've caught up with numerous 2026 targets who have plans to visit Nebraska in the comings weeks/months.

Here's some intel on visits to keep an eye out, plus some additional notes on prospects nationwide