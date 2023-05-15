Welcome back to Inside Nebraska’s recruiting podcast, Recruiting Blitz!

Join us each week as senior recruiting analyst Greg Smith and digital producer/staff writer Jansen Coburn talk the latest developing stories in Nebraska football recruiting.

Some of the topics they covered in the episode were:

>> Reaction to Teddy Rezac’s commitment to Notre Dame.

>> Reaction to Notre Dame fullback transfer Barret Liebentritt committing to Nebraska.

>> Matt Rhule placed walk-on’s John Bullock and Nate Boerkircher on scholarship.What does this mean for their 85 scholarship limit?

>> Thoughts on Dae’Von Hall confirming an official visit to Nebraska on June 23rd.

>> Which recruits are confirmed to visit Nebraska on June 23rd?

>> Is the June 23rd official visit weekend an indication of Nebraska’s updated priority list of prospects?

RELATED: Nebraska coaches catch attention on recruiting visits | Husker Recruiting Checklist: May