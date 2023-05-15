Recruiting Blitz: Husker walk-ons get scholarships, FB transfer and OV talk
Some of the topics they covered in the episode were:
>> Reaction to Teddy Rezac’s commitment to Notre Dame.
>> Reaction to Notre Dame fullback transfer Barret Liebentritt committing to Nebraska.
>> Matt Rhule placed walk-on’s John Bullock and Nate Boerkircher on scholarship.What does this mean for their 85 scholarship limit?
>> Thoughts on Dae’Von Hall confirming an official visit to Nebraska on June 23rd.
>> Which recruits are confirmed to visit Nebraska on June 23rd?
>> Is the June 23rd official visit weekend an indication of Nebraska’s updated priority list of prospects?
