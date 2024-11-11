Nebraska-Wisconsin kickoff time, TV info announced

Nebraska football will play its next game in 12 days when head coach Matt Rhule, quarterback Dylan Raiola and the Huskers square off with Wisconsin on November 23 in Lincoln.

Now, the Huskers have more clarity on that matchup as the Big Ten announced kickoff times for that November 22-23 weekend of college football.

The Huskers (currently 5-4 overall and 2-4 in the Big Ten heading into this coming weekend's game at USC) and Badgers (currently 5-4 and 3-3 in the Big Ten) will kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT in Lincoln, and the game will be broadcast live on Big Ten Network. Live radio coverage will also be available on the Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com and the Huskers app.

Nebraska's start time and TV determination for its final regular season game is already set as the Huskers will travel to Iowa for a 6:30 p.m. CT game on Black Friday (Nov. 29), and the game will be carried on NBC.

Below is the full slate of Big Ten games for the weekend of November 22-23.