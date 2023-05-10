Two in-state players on Nebraska’s roster who began their careers as walk-ons are now on scholarship, head coach Matt Rhule said Wednesday.

At a Lincoln Chamber of Commerce event, Rhule said tight end Nate Boerkircher and linebacker John Bullock have been put on scholarship.

Boerkircher, from Aurora, Nebraska, the same hometown as another former Husker tight end in Austin Allen, is entering his fourth season in the program. A strong blocker and capable receiver, Boerkircher caught a career-high six passes for 52 yards and one touchdown in 2022.

Like last season, Boerkircher will be in the rotation at tight end in 2023. And depending on the eligibility status of LSU and Georgia transfer Arik Gilbert, who will need a waiver from the NCAA to play in 2023, Boerkircher’s role could grow even more.