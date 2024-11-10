Three statistical areas to watch as Nebraska enters final stretch run

Final score, match recap and discussion as Nebraska sweeps Oregon in Top-15 showdown, bumps win streak to 20 games.
Recruiting intel on weekend visitors and top commits and targets Matt Rhule and staff are visiting this week
Fred Hoiberg watched the film of the win over UTRGV and came away with two focal points.
Volleyball match previews as No. 2 Nebraska faces No. 12 Oregon in a Top 15 showdown and Washington on the road.
Recruiting Mailbag addressing which assistants are part of the eleven off-campus recruiters, Dana Holgorsen and more
Final score, match recap and discussion as Nebraska sweeps Oregon in Top-15 showdown, bumps win streak to 20 games.
Recruiting intel on weekend visitors and top commits and targets Matt Rhule and staff are visiting this week
Fred Hoiberg watched the film of the win over UTRGV and came away with two focal points.