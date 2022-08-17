Recruiting Blitz: Husker-related movers and shakers in updated Rivals250

Welcome to the Recruiting Blitz, where senior recruiting analyst Greg Smith will discuss a hot topic in recruiting each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. There is always something happening with recruiting so it’s easy for things to fall through the cracks.

Rivals updated the Rivals250 for the 2023 recruiting class on Tuesday. It’s one part of Rivals' rankings week that is filled with new updates and fresh content. After the latest update the Huskers are now at 45 in the Rivals team recruiting rankings. The Huskers aren’t really involved with any of the 20 five-star players this cycle but there are other notable prospects on the list. Lee’s Summit North offensive lineman and Oklahoma commit, Cayden Green, dropped four spots and checks in at No. 38 in the Rivals250.

Lincoln East four-star athlete Malachi Coleman has gotten buzz as a player on the cusp of being a five-star. He ended up dropping three spots to No. 57 on the Rivals250. A strong senior season could vault him up the list and a lot of evaluators will be paying attention to the Spartan this fall.

Iowa State quarterback commit JJ Kohl was the biggest riser in the entire rankings that were released. He shot up a remarkable 185 spots and is now rated as the 62nd best player in the country. It’s been a great summer for Kohl, who performed well in front of Husker coaches two summers ago at their 7-on-7 camp.

Louisiana offensive tackle target Zalance Heard jumped up 38 spots and now checks in at No. 107 on the Rivals250. The Huskers are chasing LSU and Florida in this recruitment but remain in the mix.

The highest-rated Husker commit after the update is Louisiana wide receiver Omarion Miller. The four-star did drop 96 spots on the list and is now ranked No. 175.

Recent Nebraska decommit Ashley Williams Jr. did make a slight move up in the rankings. The future Auburn player improved five spots and sits at No. 245.

The position rankings and state rankings will be worth keeping an eye on when they are unveiled through the week. The Husker have several commits who could get an extra look by evaluators this fall, too.

Around Inside Nebraska

>> Check out our sights and sounds from Nebraska’s defense and special teams personnel on Tuesday. >> Brian Buschini is gaining consistency as the Husker special teams continue to grow according to Geoff Exstrom. >> As Steve Marik wrote, Nebraska’s safety rotation is shaping up this fall camp. >> Bekka Allick is anxious for her first season but has a point to prove this season.

Around Rivals Network