Bekka Allick is anxious for her first season but has a point to prove
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Waverly native Bekka Allick was one of two players to speak with media Monday morning at the Devaney Center. From anxious feelings to her learning from All-American Kaitlyn Hord, Allick had plenty ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news