The news of five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola flipping from Georgia to Nebraska has sent shockwaves through the college football world. No one would have thought at the beginning of December that the Huskers would be involved in one of the biggest stories of the early signing period this year.

With the top-ranked quarterback in the country picking the Huskers, we get our experts’ takes at Inside Nebraska and Rivals.com on what this means for Nebraska, what type of player Huskers coach Matt Rhule is getting and more.

Watch the videos below featuring analysis from Inside Nebraska's Greg Smith and Steve Marik, former Husker Jay Foreman and Rivals national analysts Smith, Adam Gorney and John Garcia Jr.

Also, be sure to read Inside Nebraska's three-part analysis on Raiola from publisher Zack Carpenter:

