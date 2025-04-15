New Nebraska guard Kendall Blue on potential role, fit in Husker offense

NU is hosting a 7-on-7 tourney sponsored by Adidas at Memorial Stadium. Here's a look at recruits expected to compete.
Malcolm Hartzog was an outside corner and field safety last season. This year, Hartzog will be playing as a nickelback.
Nebraska-Creighton final score, game recap, highlights and discussion.
Nebraska DC John Butler met with the media on Tuesday to discuss his unit’s progress through spring practices
Inside Nebraska caught up with new Nebraska guard Kendall Blue to talk about his role and fit with the Huskers.
NU is hosting a 7-on-7 tourney sponsored by Adidas at Memorial Stadium. Here's a look at recruits expected to compete.
Malcolm Hartzog was an outside corner and field safety last season. This year, Hartzog will be playing as a nickelback.
Nebraska-Creighton final score, game recap, highlights and discussion.