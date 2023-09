Inside Nebraska's Zack Carpenter and Greg Smith break down another lights-out defensive performance and analyze Heinrich Haarberg's debut as he led Nebraska football to a 35-11 win over Northern Illinois in his first college start.

Watch their video in the analysis above and subscribe to the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel for more digital content. Listen to their breakdown on the Apple Podcast and Spotify links below.

SUBSCRIBE: Not a member of Inside Nebraska yet? Join now for all access at just $9.95/month!

INSIDER'S BOARD: Discuss Haarberg's debut and the Huskers win