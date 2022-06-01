QB commit Pop Watson talks Nebraska future, his fit in Mark Whipple offense

William “Pop” Watson committed to Nebraska in late February just three months after Scott Frost hired Mark Whipple as offensive coordinator.

Whipple hit the ground running on the recruiting trail, targeting the 2023 Springfield Central (Mass.) quarterback from day one. Watson was one of Whipple’s top targets at Pittsburgh, and the 6-foot, 185-pound East Coast star knew right away that the Huskers were going to be right at the top of his considerations.

Once he took his first visit to Nebraska in January, he knew he had found his new home and that Whipple would be his college coach. Ever since, his confidence has only grown that he has found the right fit for his quarterbacking style and the perfect place to be his future home.

Watson sat down with Inside Nebraska publisher Zack Carpenter on the first episode of the Inside Nebraska Recruiting Podcast for a detailed discussion about his future under Whipple and his fit with the Huskers.

