QB commit Pop Watson talks Nebraska future, his fit in Mark Whipple offense
William “Pop” Watson committed to Nebraska in late February just three months after Scott Frost hired Mark Whipple as offensive coordinator.
Whipple hit the ground running on the recruiting trail, targeting the 2023 Springfield Central (Mass.) quarterback from day one. Watson was one of Whipple’s top targets at Pittsburgh, and the 6-foot, 185-pound East Coast star knew right away that the Huskers were going to be right at the top of his considerations.
Once he took his first visit to Nebraska in January, he knew he had found his new home and that Whipple would be his college coach. Ever since, his confidence has only grown that he has found the right fit for his quarterbacking style and the perfect place to be his future home.
Watson sat down with Inside Nebraska publisher Zack Carpenter on the first episode of the Inside Nebraska Recruiting Podcast for a detailed discussion about his future under Whipple and his fit with the Huskers.
Watson is a three-star prospect but is trending upward with the latest rankings set to be released soon. He has continued to add zip to his ball, worked on his straight-line and lateral speed and has become an even better fit for an offense that will utilize his dual-threat skillset.
It’s a system that will key in on getting the ball to its playmakers, and Watson has continued brushing up on Whipple’s schemes ever since he joined Nebraska as the fifth commitment in the class. That research includes watching game film of Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett to get a better grasp of how he will be utilized in Lincoln and to gain familiarity with Whipple’s playbook.
Watson will be making an official visit to Nebraska on June 17-19. We will have more coverage of Watson’s trip and the Huskers’ big month of official visitors at Inside Nebraska and on the Inside Nebraska YouTube page.