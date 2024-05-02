OL Ru'Quan Buckley enters transfer portal
Nebraska football offensive lineman Ru'Quan Buckley, a defensive lineman who converted to the other side of the trenches midway through the 2023 season, has entered the transfer portal.
Inside Nebraska confirmed Buckley's entry on Thursday afternoon.
Buckley is the Huskers' fourth portal entry of the week. He joins Jack LB Chief Borders – who entered on Monday – plus walk-on LB Korver Demma and walk-on QB Jack Woche – who both officially entered on Tuesday. Buckley is Nebraska's sixth overall transfer of the spring portal period.
Buckley, a junior who wrapped up his third season at Nebraska in the fall, was a three-star strongside defensive end when he signed with the Huskers in the 2021 class out of Godwin Heights (Mich.) High School.
He appeared in one game as a true freshman in 2021 — playing one snap against Fordham — but did not play in any games in 2022.
In 2023, he played the most games of his Husker career (8) under the new coaching staff. He recorded a quarterback hurry against Louisiana Tech and recorded a solo tackle against Michigan.
Prior to his junior season in 2023, Buckley earned a heaping of praise from Nebraska defensive coordinator Tony White at the beginning of fall camp — when Buckley was still repping on the defensive line.
“I’m glad that name was brought up,” White said on August 1. “I think that is (a guy) that truly represents the process of why Coach Rhule was brought here. You talk about a guy like Buck who we identified as, ‘Hey, he needs to be closer to this weight — everyone’s constantly giving him the resources that he needed in order to get himself in the best shape he’s been in. He’s flying around, he’s happy, he’s being a leader out there, and I’m really excited to see what he’s been able to do, and that’s representative of what’s here now.”
Late in the 2023 season, Buckley switched from the defensive line to the offensive line.
About five months after the season ended — at the end of March, when the Huskers were three practices deep into the 2024 spring ball season — Buckley was again showered with praise by Matt Rhule for his leadership and his adaptability in the transition to the offensive line.
“You move Ru'Quan Buckley over there, and here's this guy — Ru’Quan’s one of those guys on the team that whatever room he's in, is a better room,” Rhule said on March 28. “He's one of those fundamental leaders that brings and raises the standard of everyone in the room. When he speaks, everyone listens. When he speaks, I listen. And he's a natural athlete. I think you do all that, plus the newcomers on the O-line, you're excited.”