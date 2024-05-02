Nebraska football offensive lineman Ru'Quan Buckley, a defensive lineman who converted to the other side of the trenches midway through the 2023 season, has entered the transfer portal. Inside Nebraska confirmed Buckley's entry on Thursday afternoon. Buckley is the Huskers' fourth portal entry of the week. He joins Jack LB Chief Borders – who entered on Monday – plus walk-on LB Korver Demma and walk-on QB Jack Woche – who both officially entered on Tuesday. Buckley is Nebraska's sixth overall transfer of the spring portal period.

Buckley, a junior who wrapped up his third season at Nebraska in the fall, was a three-star strongside defensive end when he signed with the Huskers in the 2021 class out of Godwin Heights (Mich.) High School. He appeared in one game as a true freshman in 2021 — playing one snap against Fordham — but did not play in any games in 2022. In 2023, he played the most games of his Husker career (8) under the new coaching staff. He recorded a quarterback hurry against Louisiana Tech and recorded a solo tackle against Michigan.