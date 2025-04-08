Nebraska guard Nick Janowski enters the transfer portal

Nebraska freshman guard Nick Janowski has entered the transfer portal, Inside Nebraska can confirm per a report from Robin Washut.

The 6-foot-4, 208-pound Janowski redshirted the 2024-25 season with the Huskers and will have four seasons of eligibility left at his next stop.

Janowski was a four-star recruit in the 2024 class who signed with Nebraska over scholarship offers from Wisconsin, Iowa, Marquette, Iowa State and others.

Janowski was one of three players on Nebraska's roster that redshirted this season, the other two being freshman Braden Frager and sophomore Justin Bolis, who joined the program as a walk-on.

"I talked about how fast this would go when the decision was made, which was hard on them," Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg said following the season of the redshirting players. "I think especially with Nick and Braden, they both expected to come in here and play."

After the regular season, Hoiberg said in an interview with Huskers Radio Network that Janowski, as well as Frager, were going to have an opportunity to earn minutes next season.

"We do have a good nucleus coming back," Hoiberg said then. "And then the players we are adding to the mix, and I look at Braden Frager and Nick Janowski as two guys that I think will absolutely be in a rotation next year."

Janowski, who hails from Pewaukee, Wisconsin, was one of the top prospects and shooters in the Midwest in the 2024 class. He was a winner at Pewaukee, leading his high school team to three state championships and a runner-up finish as a senior in 2023-24.

As a high school senior Janowski averaged 30.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game while shooting 37% from 3 on 231 attempts and 84% at the free-throw line. As a junior, he recorded 23.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.9 assists each outing.

Janowski becomes Nebraska's second player to hit the transfer portal, joining guard Gavin Griffiths, who entered on Monday.

The Huskers have added three transfers to the roster for next season, including Iowa wing Pryce Sandfort, Central Michigan big Ugnius Jarusevicius and Rhode Island guard — and former Husker — Jamarques Lawrence.