Trev Alberts is gone.

Alberts is a Husker legend who starred as an All-American for Tom Osborne and the Nebraska football program. He won the Dick Butkus Award and parlayed that into becoming the fifth overall pick of the 1994 NFL Draft. Years later, he took over as the athletic director at the University of Nebraska Omaha and, ultimately, fought back tears at his introductory press conference when he took over as the Huskers' athletic director.

Despite all of those ultra-strong ties to Nebraska and Husker Athletics, despite the $450 million Memorial Stadium Project that he proposed just a few months ago, and despite having sought after and attained Matt Rhule, the man leading the football program into a new age, Alberts is gone.

News of Alberts' departure sent shockwaves throughout all of Husker Nation, including those within the athletic department, when reports circulated Wednesday morning that Alberts was being targeted as the top candidate to become the new athletic director at Texas A&M.

Then, the back and forth ensued.

Due to the strong years-long reputation of all those reporting on Alberts and the Aggies' AD search, it appeared to be a foregone conclusion that Alberts was out. Then, multiple statements trickled out from both the A&M and Nebraska sides that Alberts had not yet made a decision and that A&M had not yet received official word from the Husker AD.

Was it a power play by Alberts to kick the Nebraska higher-ups into high gear and move on the hire of a new university president? Some sort of negotiating tactic by Alberts? Did the media perhaps jump the gun after getting the inside info from sources? All of the people (and there were many) who Inside Nebraska reached out to on both sides of the aisle for any information on Alberts all said relatively the same thing – that sources had gone radio silent – so perhaps there was hope of Alberts staying in Lincoln after all?

No ... was and is the answer to all of those questions.

Texas A&M officially announced Alberts as the Aggies' new director of athletics at 5:20 p.m. and the Alberts-led Husker Athletics regime had an official ToD.

“Earlier today, I informed Interim President Kabourek that I will be resigning my position as Director of Athletics to accept the same role at Texas A&M," Alberts said in a statement. "I recognize that the timing of this change is not ideal, and I apologize in advance for any negative impact that it might have.

"I am grateful for the 15 years that I had the privilege to serve both the University of Nebraska-Omaha and my alma mater, UNL. My family and I want to say thank you for all the special memories that we were able to create together."

Press Release: Texas A&M announces hiring of Trev Alberts