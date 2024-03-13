Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts is reportedly close to accepting a deal for the same position at Texas A&M.

On Wednesday morning, the Houston Chronicle’s Brent Zwerneman reported Alberts “has emerged as Texas A&M’s target for athletic director, according to an East Coast insider familiar with the process.”

Yahoo Sports' own Ross Dellenger confirmed the reports, adding "Deal is not done but is expected."

Alberts would become the second high-ranking administrator at Nebraska to recently leave. In August 2023, UNL President Ted Carter announced he was leaving for the same position at Ohio State and started the job in January. Texas A&M has been searching for a new AD since Ross Bjork left for the same position at Ohio State.

Alberts has been the AD at Nebraska, his alma mater, since July 2021. He was given a contract extension last November that ran through at least 2031. Alberts’ restructured contract doubled his annual base salary, increasing from about $850,000 to $1.7 million, and that was set to increase to $2.1 million in 2026.

The amended contract states that, if Alberts left Nebraska before Dec. 31 2024, he'd owe $4.12 million.

Both Carter and Alberts were instrumental in helping land Matt Rhule to coach the Nebraska football program.

During his time leading Nebraska's athletic department, Alberts accomplished several achievements, one of which was helping plan a Nebraska volleyball match in Memorial Stadium that wound up setting the world record for attendance at a women's sporting event at 92,003.

Alberts also helped Nebraska land a 15-year, $300 million multimedia rights deal with Playfly Sports and oversaw construction of a $165 million indoor facility that's yet to be fullycompleted.

In November, Alberts introduced plans for a renovation of Memorial Stadium that would cost $450 million.