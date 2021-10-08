 2022 Recruit Demin Dawson and Sergio Wilcher joined us on this week's episode of "Off Court."
Off Court with the McGowens - October 8

HuskerOnline
Staff

Welcome to "Off Court" with Trey and Bryce McGowens. Each week Trey and Bryce will give you an inside look at the Nebraska basketball team and more.

Off Court is brought to you by Tanners Bar & Grill and Tavern 180.

2022 Recruit Demin Dawson and Sergio Wilcher, the father of current Husker C.J. Wilcher and five-star target Simeon Wilcher joined the program.

You can subscribe to The HuskerOnline Show on iTunes, Spotify, iHeart, TuneIn and Google Podcasts, along with our official landing page at Megaphone.

Off Court - Episode Breakdown
Time

0:00

Opening headlines on Big Ten Media Days, Pro Day and the schedule

12:09

Assistant Lincoln Fire Chief and owner of A-1 Automotive Kendall Warnock joins the show

23:58

Sergio Wilcher, the father of current Husker C.J. Wilcher and five-star target Simeon Wilcher joins the show

35:58

New 2022 recruit Demin Dawson talks about his decision

44:34

Mailbag - We talk N Zone Student Section and more

