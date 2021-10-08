Off Court with the McGowens - October 8

Welcome to "Off Court" with Trey and Bryce McGowens. Each week Trey and Bryce will give you an inside look at the Nebraska basketball team and more.

Off Court is brought to you by Tanners Bar & Grill and Tavern 180.

2022 Recruit Demin Dawson and Sergio Wilcher, the father of current Husker C.J. Wilcher and five-star target Simeon Wilcher joined the program.

