After knocking off No. 15 UCLA, Nebraska wants fast start in Iowa City

From one style of basketball to another.

After knocking off No. 15 UCLA on Saturday inside the friendly confines of Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska (12-2 overall, 2-1 in Big Ten) took to the air to Iowa City after practice on Monday for a Tuesday night matchup at Iowa, a team that plays a different brand of basketball than the defensive-minded Bruins.

Tuesday’s contest is set to tip off at 7 p.m. The game will be shown on Peacock with Paul Burmeister and Robbie Hummel on the call.

Fran McCaffery’s Iowa (10-4, 1-2) owns the top offense in the Big Ten at 89.4 points per game, a mark that ranks third nationally. Four players are averaging double figures, including Owen Freeman (16.8), Payton Sandfort (15.5), Josh Dix (13.5) and Drew Thelwell (10.1). All four of them are shooting at least 40% from 3-point range.

So Nebraska, which is looking like it has one of the best defenses in not only the conference, but the nation — the Huskers rank 10th in the country with a 93.2 adjusted defensive efficiency, per KenPom — will have a strong challenge on its hands inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

“They're so potent in their attack. They've always got five guys on the floor that can make a play and make a shot. They don't turn it over,” Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg said on Monday. “They do a really good job of finding the hot hand, and they run a lot of very random-type action. So it's a hard game to prep for, just because of all the different things that they do to keep you moving. And it's one of the best ball movement, player movement teams we’ll face all year.”

The Hawkeyes don’t particularly guard well — they’re allowing 77.1 points per game, last in the conference and 315th in the country. So Nebraska’s top scorers, Brice Williams and Connor Essegian, should have a chance to rebound from their outings against UCLA.

Williams and Essegian struggled from the field against the Bruins, combining to shoot just 2-of-18 from the field. To Williams’ credit, though, he attacked the paint when his shot didn't fall and still ended his day with 16 points thanks to hitting 11 of 12 free throws. And while Essegian went 0-of-6 from 3-point range and scored just 2 points, he made impacts elsewhere, ending with a team-high plus/minus of plus-24 while dishing off three assists with two steals.

Memories of last year’s game are still dancing around in Hoiberg’s head. After his squad beat No. 1 Purdue by 16 points at PBA, the vibes were good. But the Huskers found themselves trailing 17-2 at Iowa three days later. Sure, Nebraska fought back and even took a 50-49 lead in the second half, but the Hawkeyes turned on the jets afterward along the way to a 18-point win.

Sam Hoiberg sounded like he already moved on from the UCLA game at the postgame press conference. He was there for that meltdown in Iowa City last year. Fred said his team’s emotions were in check following the win over UCLA, which is what he was hoping to see.

“After the Purdue game, when you get a court storm like we did, I think the guys went out and had a lot of fun after that game,” Fred said on Monday. “And then we didn't bounce back with any type of energy early in the game at Iowa. If you're not ready to go in this one, with their pace, the way they get the ball up the floor, if your first three steps aren't with urgency it's going to be a really long night of basketball.”

And plus, Hoiberg is ready for Iowa to come out swinging after what happened to the Hawkeyes at Wisconsin on Friday. Led by John Blackwell’s 32 points and six 3s — the Badgers shot an obscene 67.7% from 3 as a team, hitting 21 of 31 attempts — Iowa was blown out by 31 points.

You can bet McCaffery will have his guys ready to roll.

“I anticipate them coming out all over the place with what happened in their last one, similar to what happened to us against Michigan State,” Hoiberg said.