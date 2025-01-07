Recruiting Blitz: Reaction to portal additions and what's left to address

In this week's edition of Recruiting Blitz, Inside Nebraska's Tim Verghese recaps the latest transfer and recruiting news as portal visits resume and coaches hit the road to recruit.

To start, Verghese reacts to three recent transfer portal commits and how each fits in the room. Nebraska has added a third wide receiver, a second linebacker and a third defensive back through the portal in recent days.

Next Verghese discusses what's left for Nebraska to address in the coming weeks, from offensive line to defensive back to potentially another offensive skill position, along with a few names to know.

To close, Verghese offers a look at the week ahead of Nebraska's coaching staff as ten assistants, and Matt Rhule, hit the road to visit 2026 targets across the country