The most recent addition to Nebraska’s 2021 recruiting class will be on the national stage this weekend.

Rivals150 forward Wilhelm Breidenbach and his Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei “Big Red” squad will participate in the newly created 2020 GEICO Top Flight Invite preseason tournament at Highland High School in Gilbert, Ariz.

The three-day eight-team event begins Friday and will feature a slew of nationally ranked prospects from the 2021, ’22, and ’23 classes. The final four games on Sunday will be televised on the ESPN family of networks, with the first being aired on ESPNU at 12 p.m. CT before moving to ESPN2 for the other three contests.

Breidenbach and the Big Red will tip-off the event against Prolific Prep (Napa Valley, Calif.) on Friday night at 11:45 p.m. CT.

When the 6-foot-9 three-star plays on Sunday remains to be determined, but here is the four-game television schedule for the final day of the tournament: