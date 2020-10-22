 Nebraska basketball commit Wilhelm Breidenbach to play on national stage
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-22 05:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

NU hoops commit Breidenbach to play on national stage

2021 Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei center Wilhelm Breidenbach will play in the nationally televised 2020 GEICO Top Flight Invite this weekend.
Robin Washut • HuskerOnline
Senior Writer
The most recent addition to Nebraska’s 2021 recruiting class will be on the national stage this weekend.

Rivals150 forward Wilhelm Breidenbach and his Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei “Big Red” squad will participate in the newly created 2020 GEICO Top Flight Invite preseason tournament at Highland High School in Gilbert, Ariz.

The three-day eight-team event begins Friday and will feature a slew of nationally ranked prospects from the 2021, ’22, and ’23 classes. The final four games on Sunday will be televised on the ESPN family of networks, with the first being aired on ESPNU at 12 p.m. CT before moving to ESPN2 for the other three contests.

Breidenbach and the Big Red will tip-off the event against Prolific Prep (Napa Valley, Calif.) on Friday night at 11:45 p.m. CT.

When the 6-foot-9 three-star plays on Sunday remains to be determined, but here is the four-game television schedule for the final day of the tournament:

2020 GIECO Top Flight Invite Sunday schedule
Game Time (CT) TV

7th place

12 p.m.

ESPNU

5th place

2 p.m.

ESPN2

3rd place

4 p.m.

ESPN2

Championship

6 p.m.

ESPN2

The Big Red squad will essentially be made up of Breidenbach’s varsity team at Mater Dei and will also feature fellow 2021 teammates Nick Davidson, a Nevada commit, and USC pledge Harrison Hornery.

The rest of the field, which includes club team powers from six states, consists of National Spotlight (Bradenton, Fla.), LV Orange (Las Vegas), Team Sizzle (Minneapolis), STORM (Huntersville, N.C.), Air Nado (Henderson, Nev.), Tri-Star Basketball (Phoenix), and Prolific Prep.

All games will be called by Brock Bowling and analyst/national recruiting director Paul Biancardi.

Here is a breakdown of some of the top prospects Breidenbach could face during the tournament…

National Spotlight (Bradenton, Florida)

Prolific Prep (Napa Valley, California)

LV Orange (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Team Sizzle (Minneapolis, Minnesota)

Air Nado (Henderson, Nevada)

STORM (Huntersville, North Carolina)

Tri-Star Basketball (Phoenix, Arizona)

