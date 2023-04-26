Huskers receiver Shawn Hardy II has entered the transfer portal, Inside Nebraska confirmed prior to Hardy announcing his decision on Twitter.

"Playing at a school like this has been nothing but a dream come true," Hardy wrote. "I've got nothing but love for this state and the direction that this program is going into. These past two years I've learned more than I ever could imagine. I thank God for giving me the opportunity to be a part of this program, and I (would) like to also thank Coach Rhule, Coach Satterfield and Coach McGuire. With that being said I have now entered my name into the transfer portal with three years of eligibility left. #GBR."

Hardy was a member of the Huskers' 2021 signing class, joining the program as a three-star prospect out of Camden County (Ga.) as the No. 66-ranked prospect in the state and No. 95-ranked receiver in the nation.

The 6-3, 190-pound wideout racked up 109 receptions for 2,023 yards and 18 touchdowns in his high school career, and he was named Nebraska's Offensive Scout Team Player of the Year during his true freshman year in 2021.

Hardy, though, never played in a game for the Huskers in his two years with the program. He was on the field with the No. 1 offense during the spring game, getting a target in the end zone from Jeff Sims on the first series of the game but did not tally any other stats during the scrimmage.

Hardy is the second transfer portal entry of the day, joining defensive lineman Stephon Wynn Jr., and he is the fifth portal entry of the spring transfer window thus far (QB Logan Smothers, QB Richard Torres, WR Victor Jones Jr.)

His departure puts the Huskers at 93 total scholarship players and 11 scholarship receivers. His exit also means that Marcus Washington is the Huskers' lone receiver returning from last year's roster.

