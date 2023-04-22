Nebraska kicks off its Red-White Spring Game at 1 p.m. CT today.

The game is available to watch live on Big Ten Network, and radio coverage will be provided locally by Huskers Radio Network and nationally at Huskers.com and on the Huskers App.

Keep up with everything Huskers and join the discussion with other Nebraska fans in our live thread on the Insider's Board!

Stay locked into Inside Nebraska throughout the day as we will be providing full coverage of Matt Rhule leading the team in the Unity Walk and the Tunnel Walk for the first time, video highlights and observations of pre-game warmups, the unveiling of the newly branded Herbie Husker, Frank Solich's halftime ceremony and much more – including instant halftime and post-game reactions, full press conference coverage, analysis and feature stories.

New subscribers: Get all of our coverage for FREE by heading to the Inside Nebraska signup page and entering HUSKERS30 for a 30-day trial of full access to our premium stories and message boards.

Hit that link above or click on the photo below to head to the signup page!