Disaster at Penn State: "Everybody's gotta look in the mirror"

Fred Hoiberg thought the pregame shoot-around was maybe the best of the season prior to the tip against Penn State on Wednesday night.

"We were flyin' around, we were energetic, we were talking," Hoiberg said on the Huskers Radio Network after the game. "Obviously, it didn't translate."

No. No it did not.

Disaster found the Huskers immediately in State College, just like it did Sunday at Northwestern. The difference between those two games was Nebraska had an answer for the Wildcats and overcame a 20-point deficit in the second half.

Against Penn State, though? Nothing was left in the tank. There was no epic come-from-behind performance this time around.

Instead, it was a disappointing and embarrassing effort on the road that resulted in a 89-72 blowout defeat for the Huskers.

For a team fighting and clawing to make a return trip to the NCAA Tournament, this loss will stick out like a sore thumb on the résumé considering the Nittany Lions entered the day at the very bottom of the Big Ten standings with three conference wins and losers of their last seven games.

No juice. No energy. No nothing at the tip in this one. Some soul searching is headed the Huskers' way.

"I said that everybody's gotta look in the mirror, and it starts with me," Hoiberg said. "I gotta figure out a group that's going to go out there and lay it on the line."

Nebraska's record drops to 17-10 overall and 7-9 in the Big Ten while Penn State improves to 14-13, 4-12.