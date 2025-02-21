BSB Series Preview: #23 Nebraska at Louisiana

Nebraska baseball junior infielder Dylan Carey (Photo by Courtesy of Nebraska Athletics)

The Nebraska baseball season got underway at last week's MLB Desert Invitational. The nationally ranked Huskers went 2-1 against UC Irvine (L, 10-5), then-No. 16 Vanderbilt (W, 6-4) and San Diego State (W, 13-0) at the showcase in Arizona before dropping a non-conference game at Grand Canyon (L, 3-1) on Monday. The 2-2 start to the season earned Nebraska a one-spot bump in the polls – up to the No. 23 spot. That largely came on the back of its impressive performance against the Commodores – who also got a boost up to No. 15 in the national polls. Next up for head coach Will Bolt and the crew: This weekend's non-conference matchup against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns. Here's a preview of the three-game road series.

Sunday's series finale moved to Saturday doubleheader

Nebraska Athletics announced on Friday morning that Sunday's Game 3 series finale has been moved to a Saturday doubleheader. Here's the full news release: No. 23 Nebraska’s series finale on Sunday at Louisiana will now be played as the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday afternoon due to forecasted inclement weather in the area on Sunday. The three-game series between the Huskers and Ragin’ Cajuns will begin as scheduled tonight at 6 p.m. on ESPN+. First pitch of Saturday’s originally-scheduled contest has been moved up to 1 p.m., with the series finale played as the second game of a doubleheader approximately 45 minutes after game one. Saturday’s doubleheader will not be televised or streamed, but fans can listen to Nick Handley and David Gustafson call the action of this weekend’s games on the Huskers Radio Network.

Nebraska @ Louisiana: How to watch, stream, listen

FRIDAY (TODAY) Time: 6 p.m. CT Pitching: Nebraska RHP Mason McConnaughey (0-1, 14.73 ERA) vs. Louisiana LHP Chase Morgan (1-0, 1.80 ERA) TV/Streaming: ESPN+ Radio: Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers App Stadium: M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field at Russo Park (Lafayette, La.) ********** SATURDAY (DOUBLEHEADER) GAME 1 Time: 1 p.m. CT Pitching: Nebraska RHP Ty Horn (0-0, 6.75 ERA) vs. Louisiana RHP Blake McGehee (0-1, 12.00 ERA) TV/Streaming: NONE Radio: Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers App ********** GAME 2 Time: 45 minutes after Game 1 concludes Pitching: Nebraska LHP Will Walsh (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. TBD TV/Streaming: NONE Radio: Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers App

Follow the games

>> Friday’s series opener between the Huskers and Ragin’ Cajuns can be seen on ESPN+, with Dan McDonald and Brennan Breaux on the call. There is no stream available for the two games on Saturday and Sunday. >> Fans can also listen to Nick Handley and David Gustafson call the action this weekend on the Huskers Radio Network. >> Every game this season can be heard for free on Huskers.com and the Official Nebraska Huskers App for both iOS and android devices.

Nebraska baseball pitcher Will Walsh (Photo by Courtesy of Nebraska Athletics)

Nebraska-Louisiana: Series history

>> Through 10 all-time meetings, Nebraska holds a 6-3-1 advantage in the all-time series against Louisiana. >> The Huskers are 3-1-1 in five games against the Cajuns in Lafayette after opening the 2009 campaign with a four-game set, where the Big Red went 2-1-1 in the season-opening series. >> Nebraska picked up a 6-3 win at Louisiana in the Mardi Gras Ball in the second weekend of the 2001 season.

Connections between Huskers, Ragin' Cajuns

>> Despite not having met on the diamond since 2009, there will be some familiar faces in the Husker and Cajun dugouts this weekend. >> Louisiana head coach Matt Deggs has worked multiple seasons on the same staff has head coach Will Bolt and assistant coaches Rob Childress and Lance Harvell. >> Deggs and Bolt worked together under Rob Childress at Texas A&M during the 2006 and 2007 seasons, where Bolt served as a volunteer assistant. >> Childress coached Deggs at Northwood in 1993 and later worked on the same coaching staff as Deggs at Northwestern State under Dave Van Horn in 1996 and 1997. The two later reunited in College Station, where Deggs worked as an assistant coach on Childress’ coaching staff at Texas A&M in 2006-10. >> Harvell worked with Deggs at three different stops in his coaching career. Harvell was a graduate assistant at Texas A&M in 2008-09 when Deggs was an assistant coach. Harvell and Deggs were assistant coaches on the Louisiana coaching staff in 2013-14, before Deggs went on to be the head coach at Sam Houston. Prior to arriving in Lincoln, Harvell was an assistant on Deggs’ staff at Sam Houston in 2015-19.

In the national polls

>> Nebraska appeared at No. 24 in the D1Baseball and NCBWA preseason rankings and received votes in the USA Today/Coaches preseason poll. >> The Big Red moved up to No. 23 in the D1Baseball rankings and rose to No. 22 in the NCBWA rankings after going 2-1 last weekend in the MLB Desert Invitational. >> The Huskers are one of three Big Ten teams to appear in the rankings after opening weekend, with Oregon appearing in four polls (11th/D1Baseball, 11th/NCBWA, 14th/Perfect Game, 19th/Baseball America) and Michigan tabbed No. 25 in Baseball America’s rankings.

Making program history

>> With a 6-4 win against No. 16 Vanderbilt at the MLB Desert Invitational, Nebraska picked up its first ranked win on opening weekend since the Big Red recorded a 4-3 win against No. 24 NC State in 2006. >> The Huskers have played nine games against eight ranked teams on opening weekend since the 2001 campaign. >> Since the win over No. 24 NC State in 2006, the Big Red suffered opening weekend losses to No. 22 Cal State Fullerton (DH) in 2013, No. 2 Oregon State in 2014 and No. 21 Texas Tech in 2024 before picking up last weekend’s win against the No. 16 Commodores.

Nebraska baseball pitcher Ty Horn (Photo by Courtesy of Nebraska Athletics)

Weekend rotation

>> With Brett Sears taken in the 2024 MLB Draft and Drew Christo’s transition to the bullpen, it’ll be a new-look weekend rotation for the Huskers this year. >> Mason McConnaughey takes the mound on Friday’s series opener at Louisiana. The junior is 0-1 on the season after allowing six runs on five hits and striking out nine in 3.2 innings of work in Nebraska’s season opener vs. UC Irvine last weekend. >> Sophomore Ty Horn gets the nod on Saturday after dealing four strong innings in a no-decision vs. No. 16 Vanderbilt last weekend. Horn surrendered three runs across four hits and tallied six punchouts with a pair of walks in four frames against the Commodores. >> Redshirt senior Will Walsh is scheduled to start Sunday’s series finale after tossing seven scoreless innings against San Diego State last weekend. Walsh allowed five hits and struck out six in his fourth career start of at least seven innings.

Swansen powering Husker offense

>> Senior Gabe Swansen picked up where he left off from Nebraska’s postseason run in 2024, driving in all six runs in the Huskers’ 6-4 win over No. 16 Vanderbilt at the MLB Desert Invitational last weekend. >> Swansen totaled a career-high six RBI for the third time in his career after hitting 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and a home run in the win against the Commodores. >> Going back to the Big Ten Tournament in 2024, Swansen is hitting .426 at the plate with eight doubles, eight homers, 25 RBI and 12 runs scored in NU’s last 13 games.

Bolt Era: Lucky number six

>> Nebraska is 106-21 under Bolt when scoring at least six runs. >> The Big Red scored six-plus runs in both wins on opening weekend, defeating No. 16 Vanderbilt (6-4) and San Diego State (13-0). >> The Husker offense reached the six-run mark 34 times last season, compiling a 28-6 record. >> Nebraska scored six-plus runs in 33 contests (26-7) in 2023 after tallying at least six runs 23 times (19-4) in 2022, 28 times (26-2) in 2021 and seven times (5-2) in 2020.

Errors and omissions? None

>> Nebraska is one of five teams nationally – and one of just two Power 4 teams – that has not committed an error this season, as of Feb. 20.

Nebraska baseball senior slugger Gabe Swansen (Photo by Courtesy of Nebraska Athletics)

Young standouts on the mound

>> The NU pitching staff saw three freshmen put up strong outings in their Husker debut on the mound last weekend. >> Redshirt freshman Carson Jasa and true freshmen Pryce Bender and Colin Nowaczyk combined to deal 5.2 scoreless innings, allowing four combined hits with four strikeouts and one walk. >> Bender and Nowaczyk made their collegiate debut in Nebraska’s season opener vs. UC Irvine, Jasa took the mound for the final two innings in the Huskers’ shutout win against San Diego State.

Bullpen arms

>> Luke Broderick has appeared in two games for the NU bullpen, including a one-inning save in 6-4 win against No. 16 Vanderbilt. >> Jalen Worthley is 1-0 on the season after dealing 1.2 scoreless innings in the Big Red’s win over the Commodores last weekend. >> Jackson Brockett is available out of the bullpen this weekend after making the start at Grand Canyon on Monday. The southpaw holds a 1.50 ERA and three strikeouts in six innings this season. >> Grant Cleavinger and Caleb Clark have combined for one inning and two punchouts, while Drew Christo is one of two NU relievers with two appearances through the first four games. >> Carson Jasa, Pryce Bender and Colin Nowaczyk made their collegiate debut last weekend on the mound and combined for 5.2 shutout innings with four strikeouts.

Ne "bat" ska: Hottest hitters in Husker lineup