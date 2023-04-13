On Tuesday, we got one last look at the Huskers before the April 22 Red-White Spring Game.

It was the fourth and final open practice window, meaning it will be the last time we see them up close and live for the next week and a half, and it will be the last time we see a true practice until fall camp (details on whether or not there will be any open practices during that time is TBD).

Those tight windows can get a little hectic, especially in the 45-60-minute aftermath when trying to whip up practice observations columns quickly before post-practice press conferences begin. So I wanted to take a look back at the four open windows from the past four weeks and offer up some overarching thoughts and notes from what I saw: