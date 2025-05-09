BSB Series Preview: Nebraska-Michigan as Huskers fight for B1G tourney spot

Nebraska baseball junior infielder Dylan Carey (Photo by Courtesy of Nebraska Athletics)

Nebraska baseball had some cold water thrown onto its warm streak in a loss to Creighton on Tuesday night. Head coach Will Bolt's club had won five of its previous six games entering the I-80 rubber match and reached the .500 mark for the first time since Feb. 28. However, a raucous rally fell short as the Huskers (24-25 overall, 11-13 Big Ten) entered the ninth inning trailing by three before losing, 8-7, heading into this weekend's home series with Michigan (31-17, 14-10). The loss to the Bluejays does not affect the Huskers' bid to reach the Big Ten Tournament, of course. They are still in the thick of the action fighting for one of the final spots in the league's new 12-team tournament format. Nebraska is currently in the standalone spot for 11th place in the league standings* after winning two of three against Maryland and Minnesota, respectively, over the last two weekends. Now, another impactful conference series awaits this weekend against the Wolverines. To gear you up for the three-game set that gets underway tonight, the following is a preview of the Nebraska-Michigan series with info provided by Nebraska Athletics. *Scroll below for the full Big Ten baseball standings entering the games on May 9

Big Ten Baseball Standings (entering games on May 9)

The Top 12 in the standings qualify for the Big Ten Tournament (May 20-25 at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha). The standings entering this weekend's games: Place, Team, Big Ten record (overall record) 1 Iowa 21-6 (32-15) 2 UCLA 17-7 (34-14) T-3 Oregon 16-8 (35-13) T-3 USC 16-8 (32-16) 5 Washington 15-9 (27-22) 6 Michigan 14-10 (31-17) T-7 Illinois 12-12 (27-19) T-7 Indiana 12-12 (27-21) T-7 Rutgers 12-12 (25-24) 10 Penn State 13-14 (27-19) ***11 Nebraska 11-13 (24-25)*** T-12 Michigan State 10-14 (25-22) T-12 Northwestern 10-14 (21-24) 14 Purdue 9-15 (29-19) T-15 Maryland 8-16 (23-27) T-15 Minnesota 8-16 (22-24) 17 Ohio State 3-21 (11-33) ********** Nebraska’s remaining schedule: >> Home vs. Michigan (FRI, SAT and SUN) >> Away at Purdue (May 15, 16 and 17)

Nebraska vs. Michigan: How to watch, stream, listen

FRIDAY Time: 6 p.m. CT Pitching: RHP Tucker Timmerman (1-1, 4.42 ERA) vs. RHP Kurt Barr (6-3, 3.39 ERA) TV/Streaming: Nebraska Public Media/B1G+ Radio: Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers App ********** SATURDAY Time: 2 p.m. CT Pitching: RHP Ty Horn (2-4, 6.28 ERA) vs. TBA TV/Streaming: B1G+ Radio: Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers App ********** SUNDAY Time: 11:30 a.m. CT Pitching: LHP Jackson Brockett (2-3, 3.99 ERA) vs. TBA TV/Streaming: B1G+ Radio: Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers App >> All games will be played on Hawks Field at Haymarket Park in Lincoln >> Sunday's first pitch was moved from 12 p.m. CT to 11:30 a.m. CT "due to Michigan's travel arrangements," according to Nebraska Athletics.

Follow the games

>> Friday's series opener against Michigan can be seen on Nebraska Public Media, with Larry Punteney and Jeff Leise on the call. The final two games of this weekend's series on Saturday and Sunday can be seen on B1G+. >> Fans can also listen to Ben McLaughlin and Nick Handley call the action this weekend on the Huskers Radio Network. >> Every game this season can be heard for free on Huskers.com and the Official Nebraska Huskers App for both iOS and android devices.

Nebraska vs. Michigan: Series history

>> Through 35 all-time meetings, Nebraska holds a 19-16 advantage over Michigan in the all-time series. >> The Huskers and Wolverines last met in a three-game series in Ann Arbor in 2023, where the Big Red won two of three games to claim the series win. >> In their last meeting in Lincoln, Michigan won two of three games to take the series win in 2022.

Weekend rotation

>> Sophomore Tucker Timmerman gets the nod Friday night and holds a 1-1 record on the season with a 4.42 ERA, 18 strikeouts and opposing batting average of .225 in 18.1 innings. >> Sophomore Ty Horn is set to take the mound in game two for the Huskers this weekend. Horn is 2-4 with a 6.28 ERA and 57 punchouts in 57.1 innings of work. >> Senior Jackson Brockett is scheduled to start the series finale, holding a 2-3 record with a 3.99 ERA and 32 strikeouts across 12 appearances, including 11 starts.

Walsh among active career leaders in free passes

>> Redshirt senior Will Walsh enters the weekend ranked among DI's active career leaders in fewest walks allowed per nine innings, sitting sixth with 1.66 walks per nine innings. >> Walsh has surrendered 32 free passes in 173.1 innings in his time as a Husker and is one of three P4 pitchers ranked in the top 10.

Blachowicz brings stability to Nebraska baseball bullpen

>> Freshman Gavin Blachowicz is one of 15 freshman pitchers nationally with a sub-2.80 ERA and an opponent batting average of .225 or lower, having pitched at least 19 innings this season. >> Blachowicz is 3-0 on the season with a 2.79 ERA, 19 strikeouts and opposing batting average of .225 in 19.1 innings. >> The freshman has allowed just two earned runs in the last nine innings pitched across nine appearances. >> Blachowicz enters the weekend with a streak of seven consecutive innings without allowing an earned run.

Swansen in rarified national air

>> Senior Gabe Swansen is one of 12 players nationally with at least 10 doubles and five homers in 115 at-bats or lower this season. >> The outfielder is batting .261 at the plate with 10 doubles, five home runs and a team-high 36 RBI in 39 games, including 29 starts this season. >> The freshman has allowed just two earned runs in the last nine innings pitched across nine appearances. >> Blachowicz enters the weekend with a streak of seven consecutive innings without allowing an earned run.

Overbeek, Swansen fuel Huskers' surge over last 15 games

>> Gabe Swansen and Joshua Overbeek have combined for 17 extra-base hits and 38 RBI in the last 15 games, leading the Huskers to a 9-6 mark over that stretch. >> Overbeek has been Nebraska's most consistent hitter, batting .386 with a team-best 22 hits, six home runs, 19 RBI and a 1.183 OPS in the last 15 games. >> Swansen has paced the Husker offense over the last 15 games, hitting .364 with five doubles, three home runs and a team-high 19 RBI while posting a 1.105 OPS.

More on Swansen's career surge during month of May

>> Since the 2023 campaign, Gabe Swansen has been a key contributor for the NU offense in the month of May the last three seasons. >> The senior has hit .365 at the plate with a combined 21 runs, nine doubles, 10 home runs and 34 RBI in the month of May the last three seasons. >> Swansen batted .514 at the plate with an OPS of 1.538 and nine extra-base hits in Nebraska's run to the Big Ten Tournament title and matchup with Florida in the Stillwater Regional last season. >> In 2023, Swansen had five homers, drove in 17 runs and scored 12 times across 15 games in May.

Lucky number '6'

>> Nebraska is 125-28 under head coach Will Bolt when scoring at least six runs. >> The Big Red have scored six-plus runs in 21 of the 24 victories this season, defeating No. 16 Vanderbilt (6-4), San Diego State (13-0), Louisiana (6-1), Washington (6-2), Wichita State (10-1), Pepperdine (9-6, 11-4). USC (6-5), Oregon State (7-3, 16-7), Rutgers (8-5, 10-5), No. 22 Kansas (7-5), Iowa (6-4), Creighton (6-3), Northwestern (14-4), Maryland (7-2, 21-5), Kansas State (7-6) and Minnesota (8-3). >> The Husker offense reached the six-run mark 34 times last season, compiling a 28-6 record. >> Nebraska scored six-plus runs in 33 contests (26-7) in 2023 after tallying at least six runs 23 times (19-4) in 2022, 28 times (26-2) in 2021 and seven times (5-2) in 2020.

Youth movement on the mound

>> True freshmen Blake Encarnacion, Gavin Blachowicz and Pryce Bender have put up strong numbers since the start of April for the NU bullpen. >> The trio have totaled a combined 3.15 ERA, allowing seven earned runs across 20.0 combined innings of work in 21 total appearances. >> Bender picked up the first two wins of his career in Nebraska's midweek matchups against No. 22 Kansas and Creighton, while Blachowicz improved to 3-0 on the season in NU's win vs. K-State last week.a