Ranking the top five portal WR classes

Teams around the country solidified the foundation of their roster during the winter transfer window. This week we're highlighting the best transfer classes by position. Today the wide receivers are under the microscope.

1. TEXAS A&M

The Aggies are reloading at wide receiver in this transfer class and, on paper, their quartet of signees is the best in the nation. Former NC State star KC Concepcion was a four-star high school signee and more than lived up to the hype during his time in Raleigh. Mario Craver's career got off to a good start at Mississippi State. The real wild card is Micah Hudson. Formerly of Texas Tech, Hudson was a five-star high school prospect but barely saw much action last season with the Red Raiders. He is currently not with the Texas A&M program for undisclosed reasons but his addition would be big for a receiver room that will also include transfer Jonah Wilson from Houston along with high school signees Jerome Myles and Kelshaun Johnson.

2. NEBRASKA

Matt Rhule and staff are bringing in a massive group of receivers for star quarterback Dylan Raiola. After signing Rivals250 high school receivers Cortez Mills and Isaiah Moze, Nebraska also landed top-30 transfer prospects Dane Key and Nyziah Hunter along with four-star Hardley Gilmore IV. Key is a big target with sure hands and has an established track record of production during his time at Kentucky. Gilmore, who has three years of eligibility remaining, just finished up his freshman season at Kentucky. Hunter also just finished his freshman season at Cal, in which he showed a lot of promise with 40 catches for 578 yards and five touchdowns.

3. GEORGIA

Georgia's receiving corps is getting a shot in the arm with two elite transfer receivers. Former USC standout Zachariah Branch, one of two five-star receiver transfers in this cycle, is going to suit up for the Bulldogs next season as he looks to make more of a consistent impact on the field. He'll be joined by former Texas A&M receiver Noah Thomas, a top-20 transfer prospect this cycle. Thomas racked up 39 catches for 574 yards and eight touchdowns in a limited passing offense last season.

4. LSU

LSU is restocking its receiver room with three high-potential prospects in Barion Brown, Nic Anderson and Destyn Hill. Brown and Anderson will bring elite speed to the table. At Kentucky, Brown set a Wildcat record with 29.3 yards per kickoff return. A quad injury kept Anderson from suiting up for Oklahoma last season but the previous year he set a Sooners freshman record with 38 catches for 798 yards and 10 touchdowns. Hill also has a history with injuries and only managed 87 receiving yards during his time at Florida State. As a high school prospect, Hill was known for his speed and big-play ability.

5. OLE MISS