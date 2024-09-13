Game day for Nebraska football is nearly at our doorstep once again as quarterback Dylan Raiola, head coach Matt Rhule and the Huskers square off against FCS opponent Northern Iowa. As the No. 23 ranked Huskers (2-0) and Panthers (2-0) get ready for kick off (6:30 p.m. CT on Big Ten Network), the Inside Nebraska crew* dishes out final score predictions for the game plus our staff's CFB Week 3 picks! GUESS THE SCORE CONTEST: Tell us your final score predictions IN THIS THREAD on our Insider's Board for a chance to win a free one-year subscription! Scroll to the bottom of this page for more info. *Publisher Zack Carpenter, staff writer Steve Marik, recruiting analyst Tim Verghese and digital producer Jansen Coburn

ENJOYING INSIDE NEBRASKA? >> CONSIDER AN ALL-ACCESS SUBSCRIPTION for less than $2/week to unlock all of our premium articles and sound off on the hot topics on our INSIDER'S BOARD >> Follow us on Twitter (@NebraskaRivals) and Instagram (@nebraskarivals) >> Subscribe for FREE to the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel to get even more daily content on all things Nebraska

NEBRASKA vs. NORTHERN IOWA FINAL SCORE PREDICTIONS

Spread: N/A Total: N/A Note: Our friends at BetMGM do not have odds posted for this game since it's against an FCS opponent. There are only a couple of sportsbooks that have odds posted for the game. At the time the Inside Nebraska staff made its final score predictions on Wednesday, the spread was NEB -27.5 and 48.5 O/U for the point total. As of 6:00 p.m. Thursday, the spread was NEB -32.5 and 47.5 O/U at those same sportsbooks. ********** ZACK: Nebraska 45, Northern Iowa 3 STEVE: Nebraska 42, Northern Iowa 10 TIM: Nebraska 48, Northern Iowa 7 JANSEN: Nebraska 35, Northern Iowa 3

CFB WEEK 3 PICKS

Week 3 Games *on Friday Matchup Spread Northern Iowa (2-0) @ Nebraska (2-0) N/A (pick winner) 4 Alabama (2-0) @ Wisconsin (2-0) ALA -16.5 9 Oregon (2-0) @ Oregon State (2-0) ORE -16.5 18 Notre Dame (1-1) @ Purdue (1-0) ND -10 Washington State (2-0) @ Washington (2-0) WASH -4.5 Indiana (2-0) @ UCLA (1-0) IU -3 Maryland (1-1) @ Virginia (2-0) MD -3 24 Boston College (2-0) @ 6 Missouri (2-0) MIZ -17 West Virginia (1-1) @ Pittsburgh (2-0) WVU -2 20 Arizona (2-0) @ 14 Kansas State (2-0)* KSU -7.5

Week 3 CFB Picks ATS* $ = straight-up upset and * = Against The Spread Zack Steve Tim Jansen Nebraska Nebraska Nebraska Nebraska Wisconsin – $ Wisconsin Alabama Wisconsin Oregon Oregon State Oregon Oregon State Notre Dame Purdue Purdue Purdue Washington Wazzu – $ Wazzu Washington UCLA – $ Indiana Indiana Indiana Virginia – $ Maryland Maryland Virginia – $ Missouri Missouri BC BC WVU Pitt – $ WVU Pitt – $ Arizona Arizona Arizona Arizona Last week: 6-4 (10 pts) Last week: 4-6 (5 pts) Last week: 4-6 (4 pts) Last week: 4-6 (4 pts)

Important notes: >>> Our 10 picks in the table above are made "Against the Spread." For example: If one of our staff members predicts Nebraska to beat Colorado, 35-31, they may still have Colorado listed on the chart because they are predicting a Nebraska win but do not believe the Huskers will cover the spread. For those unfamiliar with how ATS picks work, head to this link for a full rundown! >>> The spreads are locked in on Thursday every week. Each staff member had the same spread to consider. >>> Scoring System: 1 point awarded in the season standings for each correct pick, 1 bonus point awarded for correctly picking an upset straight up, 1 bonus point awarded for predicting the exact score + winner of Nebraska's game.

Standings

1 – Zack: 10-10 (14 pts) 2 – Tim: 8-12 (8 pts) 3 – Steve: 7-13 (8 pts) 4 – Jansen: 5-15 (6 pts)

Guess the Score Contest: Win a free one-year subscription