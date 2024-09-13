Game day for Nebraska football is nearly at our doorstep once again as quarterback Dylan Raiola, head coach Matt Rhule and the Huskers square off against FCS opponent Northern Iowa.
As the No. 23 ranked Huskers (2-0) and Panthers (2-0) get ready for kick off (6:30 p.m. CT on Big Ten Network), the Inside Nebraska crew* dishes out final score predictions for the game plus our staff's CFB Week 3 picks!
NEBRASKA vs. NORTHERN IOWA FINAL SCORE PREDICTIONS
Spread: N/A
Total: N/A
Note: Our friends at BetMGM do not have odds posted for this game since it's against an FCS opponent. There are only a couple of sportsbooks that have odds posted for the game. At the time the Inside Nebraska staff made its final score predictions on Wednesday, the spread was NEB -27.5 and 48.5 O/U for the point total. As of 6:00 p.m. Thursday, the spread was NEB -32.5 and 47.5 O/U at those same sportsbooks.
ZACK: Nebraska 45, Northern Iowa 3
STEVE: Nebraska 42, Northern Iowa 10
TIM: Nebraska 48, Northern Iowa 7
JANSEN: Nebraska 35, Northern Iowa 3
CFB WEEK 3 PICKS
Standings
1 – Zack: 10-10 (14 pts)
2 – Tim: 8-12 (8 pts)
3 – Steve: 7-13 (8 pts)
4 – Jansen: 5-15 (6 pts)
Guess the Score Contest: Win a free one-year subscription
Head to THIS THREAD on our Insider's Board to give us your* prediction in our weekly Guess the Score Contest for a chance to win a free Inside Nebraska subscription!
Free year = Pick the correct winner AND the exact final score
Free month = Pick the correct winner AND the closest to each team's score without going over each team's final point total
You may only enter one score prediction each week, and predictions lock one hour before kickoff. Maximum subscription prize per person is one year.
THIS YEAR'S WINNERS:
vs. UTEP – @Huskerpanther
>> Prediction: Nebraska 34, UTEP 7
>> Actual score: Nebraska 40, UTEP 7
vs. Colorado – NONE
>> Actual score: Nebraska 28, Colorado 10