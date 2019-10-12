HuskerOnline

MINNEAPOLIS - Nebraska travels to TCF Stadium in Minneapolis today for a crucial Big Ten Conference game against undefeated 5-0 Minnesota. The Gophers have been blessed by one of the more favorable schedules of any Power Five team this season, and we're going to learn a lot about them after Saturday. As things get closer to kickoff, here are today's keys to victory for the Huskers over the Gophers. Minnesota is currently listed as an 8 point favorite for Saturday's 6:30 pm game that can be seen on FS1.

Scott Frost earned his first victory at Nebraska against Minnesota. (USA Today)

KEYS TO VICTORY: Nebraska at Minnesota

KEY 1: Play the elements We know it's probably going to be a wet and ugly day in Minnesota. Nebraska needs to know what they are walking into and build their game plan around it. KEY 2: Hold Minnesota to under 150 yards rushing Until last week Minnesota has struggled to run the football. The Huskers need to control the line of scrimmage on defense and win upfront. Before last week the Gophers averaged just 2.6 yards per carry on the ground in their first four games. KEY 3: Field position If the wind and weather are a factor, field position will be one of the biggest keys for both teams. Whoever has the short field is going to win this game. You aren't going to see a lot of 70 to 80-yard type drives on a day like this. KEY 4: Vedral's QB decision making We need to see a clean game from Noah Vedral at quarterback. I know he hasn't been announced the starter for Saturday, but most expect him to be the guy. He needs to know he can't win this game on one play or by himself. His decision making will be very important today. KEY 5: Set the tone early On a sloppy, cold day, this is a game where Nebraska has to come out fighting. They need to set the tone with their line of scrimmage play on Saturday. If they win the toss, I would think Scott Frost will want to defer and put his defense on the field right away to give his offense a chance for good field position out of the gates.

EXPERT TAKE: Nebraska at Minnesota

Sean Callahan - HuskerOnline Publisher I don't know what it is, but I like this match-up for Nebraska's defense. I think the Blackshirt win this game for the Big Red, and force some key turnovers on an ugly day in Minneapolis. Nebraska 23, Minnesota 20 ############################## Robin Washut - HuskerOnline Senior Writer There are just too many unknown variables for me to believe Nebraska can go on the road and win a game like this. The questions at quarterback, receiver, and running back and the bad weather just seem to be too much for NU to overcome. Minnesota 24, Nebraska 21 ############################## Nate Clouse - HuskerOnline Lead Recruiting Analyst This is a game Nebraska should probably lose, given all of the circumstances. However, I’m finding it difficult to pick them to do so. I think the Huskers can make Minnesota’s run game relatively ineffective making them more one-dimensional. Offensively, NU should be able to move the ball better than they did last week regardless of who the quarterback is. I think the Huskers cover no matter what and as long as they win the turnover battle they win the game. Nebraska 24, Minnesota 20 ############################## Mike'l Severe - 1620 the Zone I really like Nebraska in this spot. Even with the injury to Martinez and traveling to the Twin Cities. The Huskers should be able to run the ball vs the Gophers with Dedrick Mills. Nebraska also has the adavntage with it's DL vs the Minny OL. If NU can protect the ball in what should be some bad weather there is no reason why they can't move to 5-2. Nebraska 28, Minnesota 27 ############################## Andy Kendeigh - KETV Channel 7 Sports Director If Adrian Martinez and JD Spielman do play it's hard to believe they will be 100 percent. Wan'Dale Robinson can do only so much and Minnesota has too many weapons --they can get you on the ground and through the air. Injuries and lack of depth catch up to Nebraska making a cold night in Minneapolis even colder. Minnesota 21, Nebraska 13

HuskerOnline Week 7 Score Predictions Week 7 Sean Callahan Robin Washut Nate Clouse Mike'l Severe Andy Kendeigh Nebraska at Minn. 23-20 Neb. 24-21 Minn. 24-20 Neb. 28-27 Neb. 21-13 Minn. Maryland at Purdue 31-27 Maryland 41-20 Maryland 35-24 Maryland 31-24 Maryland 37-27 Maryland Mich. State at Wisconsin 24-13 Wisc. 28-10 Wisc. 28-20 Wisc. 17-14 MSU 23-10 Wisc. Penn State at Iowa 19-13 PSU 14-13 Iowa 33-28 PSU 23-20 Iowa 24-21 Iowa Texas at Oklahoma 45-38 Okla. 42-31 Okla. 45-33 Okla. 34-30 Okla. 42-38 Okla. Florida at LSU 31-23 LSU 30-14 LSU 33-28 LSU 27-10 LSU 31-21 LSU