HuskerOnline

Nebraska vs. Minnesota: Keys to victory, HOL score predictions
MINNEAPOLIS - Nebraska travels to TCF Stadium in Minneapolis today for a crucial Big Ten Conference game against undefeated 5-0 Minnesota.
The Gophers have been blessed by one of the more favorable schedules of any Power Five team this season, and we're going to learn a lot about them after Saturday.
As things get closer to kickoff, here are today's keys to victory for the Huskers over the Gophers. Minnesota is currently listed as an 8 point favorite for Saturday's 6:30 pm game that can be seen on FS1.
KEYS TO VICTORY: Nebraska at Minnesota
KEY 1: Play the elements
We know it's probably going to be a wet and ugly day in Minnesota. Nebraska needs to know what they are walking into and build their game plan around it.
KEY 2: Hold Minnesota to under 150 yards rushing
Until last week Minnesota has struggled to run the football. The Huskers need to control the line of scrimmage on defense and win upfront. Before last week the Gophers averaged just 2.6 yards per carry on the ground in their first four games.
KEY 3: Field position
If the wind and weather are a factor, field position will be one of the biggest keys for both teams. Whoever has the short field is going to win this game. You aren't going to see a lot of 70 to 80-yard type drives on a day like this.
KEY 4: Vedral's QB decision making
We need to see a clean game from Noah Vedral at quarterback. I know he hasn't been announced the starter for Saturday, but most expect him to be the guy. He needs to know he can't win this game on one play or by himself. His decision making will be very important today.
KEY 5: Set the tone early
On a sloppy, cold day, this is a game where Nebraska has to come out fighting. They need to set the tone with their line of scrimmage play on Saturday. If they win the toss, I would think Scott Frost will want to defer and put his defense on the field right away to give his offense a chance for good field position out of the gates.
EXPERT TAKE: Nebraska at Minnesota
Sean Callahan - HuskerOnline Publisher
I don't know what it is, but I like this match-up for Nebraska's defense. I think the Blackshirt win this game for the Big Red, and force some key turnovers on an ugly day in Minneapolis.
Nebraska 23, Minnesota 20
##############################
Robin Washut - HuskerOnline Senior Writer
There are just too many unknown variables for me to believe Nebraska can go on the road and win a game like this. The questions at quarterback, receiver, and running back and the bad weather just seem to be too much for NU to overcome.
Minnesota 24, Nebraska 21
##############################
Nate Clouse - HuskerOnline Lead Recruiting Analyst
This is a game Nebraska should probably lose, given all of the circumstances. However, I’m finding it difficult to pick them to do so. I think the Huskers can make Minnesota’s run game relatively ineffective making them more one-dimensional. Offensively, NU should be able to move the ball better than they did last week regardless of who the quarterback is. I think the Huskers cover no matter what and as long as they win the turnover battle they win the game.
Nebraska 24, Minnesota 20
##############################
Mike'l Severe - 1620 the Zone
I really like Nebraska in this spot. Even with the injury to Martinez and traveling to the Twin Cities. The Huskers should be able to run the ball vs the Gophers with Dedrick Mills. Nebraska also has the adavntage with it's DL vs the Minny OL. If NU can protect the ball in what should be some bad weather there is no reason why they can't move to 5-2.
Nebraska 28, Minnesota 27
##############################
Andy Kendeigh - KETV Channel 7 Sports Director
If Adrian Martinez and JD Spielman do play it's hard to believe they will be 100 percent. Wan'Dale Robinson can do only so much and Minnesota has too many weapons --they can get you on the ground and through the air. Injuries and lack of depth catch up to Nebraska making a cold night in Minneapolis even colder.
Minnesota 21, Nebraska 13
|Week 7
|Sean Callahan
|Robin Washut
|Nate Clouse
|Mike'l Severe
|Andy Kendeigh
|
Nebraska at Minn.
|
23-20
Neb.
|
24-21
Minn.
|
24-20
Neb.
|
28-27
Neb.
|
21-13
Minn.
|
Maryland at Purdue
|
31-27
Maryland
|
41-20
Maryland
|
35-24
Maryland
|
31-24
Maryland
|
37-27
Maryland
|
Mich. State at Wisconsin
|
24-13
Wisc.
|
28-10
Wisc.
|
28-20
Wisc.
|
17-14
MSU
|
23-10
Wisc.
|
Penn State at Iowa
|
19-13
PSU
|
14-13
Iowa
|
33-28
PSU
|
23-20
Iowa
|
24-21
Iowa
|
Texas at Oklahoma
|
45-38
Okla.
|
42-31
Okla.
|
45-33
Okla.
|
34-30
Okla.
|
42-38
Okla.
|
Florida at LSU
|
31-23
LSU
|
30-14
LSU
|
33-28
LSU
|
27-10
LSU
|
31-21
LSU
|Expert Picker
|Straight Up
|vs. the Spread
|Cumulative Total
|
Sean Callahan
HuskerOnline
|
30-6
|
21-15
|
51
|
Nate Clouse
HuskerOnline
|
29-7
|
20-16
|
49
|
Robin Washut
HuskerOnline
|
24-12
|
17-19
|
41
|
Andy Kendeigh
KETV ABC-Omaha
|
24-12
|
16-20
|
40
|
Mike'l Severe
OWH Bottom Line
|
22-14
|
15-21
|
37