IOWA CITY, Iowa - Nebraska and Iowa will meet for the eighth time on Friday for the Heroes Trophy in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes currently hold a 4-3 edge in the trophy series, winning four of the last five meetings. As things get closer to kickoff, here are today's keys to a Husker victory.

NU enters today's game as a 10 point underdog against Iowa, as they have not won in Iowa City since 2014.

Scott Frost will face Iowa for the first time in his coaching career on Friday. Getty Images

KEYS TO VICTORY: Nebraska at Iowa

KEY 1: Managing the conditions Rain is expected today in Iowa City. It won't be as cold as we've seen the last two weeks, but there still is going to be a level of management needed by Nebraska with the elements to have a chance to win this game. KEY 2: Martinez's ball security Through 12 weeks, Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez leads the nation in fumbles. Ball security has been an issue for him at times this season, and he needs to be smart with how he handles conditions. KEY 3: Creating pressure Iowa has allowed just 13 sacks on the season. Nebraska has not been consistent with getting to the quarterback. The Huskers need to be creative with how they get pressure on the Hawkeyes today. KEY 4: Limit Iowa's run game On the season the Hawkeyes have had a 100-yard rusher just once, and that came last week at Illinois. NU needs to limit the Hawkeyes ground attack and keep their backs under 100 yards. KEY 5: Explosive plays The one area the Huskers have a decisive edge in this game is with their overall explosive playmakers on offense. Between Martinez, Devine Ozigbo, JD Spielman and Stanley Morgan, Nebraska has to find big plays on offense to get this Hawkeye defense off-balanced.

EXPERT TAKE: Nebraska at Iowa

Sean Callahan - HuskerOnline Publisher Northwestern came into Iowa City as a 10 point underdog and won. Nebraska has a better offense than the Wildcats, with a better running game. I also think this is a good match-up for the Huskers defense. I think NU goes into Iowa City and pulls off the upset. Nebraska 31, Iowa 30 ############################## Robin Washut - HuskerOnline Senior Writer I’m just not sure that Nebraska, having played 11 straight games and coming off a physically and emotionally grinding win over Michigan State, has enough left in its to go on the road and do it all over again one more time. The weather won’t be as big of a factor but still won’t be ideal, and NU will struggle to stop Iowa’s run game and play-action attack. Iowa 41, Nebraska 31 ############################## Nate Clouse - HuskerOnline Lead Recruiting Analyst Nebraska proved it could play a physical brand of football last week against Michigan State and they’ll have to do it once against today in Iowa City. I think the difference in game will be Adrian Martinez as a true dual-threat against a tough Hawkeyes defense. If the true freshman is on his game through the air and can get things going as a runner then we’ll see a very good Iowa defense struggle some. Also, if JD Spielman can at least be serviceable I like NU’s chances even more. Huskers go to Iowa City and finish the season with a win. Nebraska 30, Iowa 28 ############################## Mike'l Severe - Omaha World Herald Bottom Line On a short week, on the road, coming off a physical game with Michigan state I worry about what NU has in the tank. Iowa's defense is as good or better than the Spartans and has a run game that has given Nebraska issues over the years. If the Huskers can force some turnovers I could see the game being a tight one but I expect Mekhi Sargent to have a good day and for the Iowa defensive line to pressure Adrian Martinez all game long. Iowa 34, Nebraska 20 ############################## Andy Kendeigh - KETV Channel 7 Sports Director Nebraska proved it can win in snow, now the Huskers get a chance to win in rain. Wet conditions expected Friday afternoon which will test each team's ability to move the football. Iowa is ranked second in the Big Ten in total defense and scoring defense but Nebraska managed to do what it takes against a similar defense in Michigan State. This "rivalry" has been one-sided lately with the Hawkeyes winning the last three, the Huskers add a big chapter in the series pulling off an upset in a wet, raw Kinnick Stadium on Black Friday. Nebraska 27, Iowa 24

HuskerOnline Week 13 Score Predictions Week 13 Sean Callahan Robin Washut Nate Clouse Mike'l Severe Andy Kendeigh Nebraska at Iowa 31-30 Nebraska 41-31 Iowa 30-28 Nebraska 34-20 Iowa 27-24 Nebraska Michigan at Ohio State 34-24 Michigan 28-23 Michigan 35-28 Michigan 27-24 Michigan 27-17 Michigan Utah State at Boise State 41-34 BSU 42-38 Utah State 38-33 BSU 35-31 BSU 37-31 BSU Pittsburgh at Miami 27-23 Pittsburgh 31-30 Miami 34-24 Miami 27-23 Miami 28-27 Pittsburgh Oklahoma at West Virginia 55-45 Oklahoma 51-48 Oklahoma 43-40 Oklahoma 41-38

WVU 44-41 Oklahoma Washington at Washington Sate 45-42 WSU 27-24 UW 33-32 WSU 30-27 UW 33-28 WSU