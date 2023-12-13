Below you will find information on how to watch and listen to the game, plus pre-match notes as the Huskers look to advance to Sunday afternoon's national championship match.

The Huskers (32-1), the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Women's Volleyball Tournament after going 28-1 in the regular season and winning a Big Ten title with a 19-1 mark, are set to face fellow tourney top seed Pittsburgh (29-4, 16-4 ACC) at 6 p.m. CT on Thursday.

The top-ranked Nebraska volleyball team is headed to Tampa, Florida for the last stop in a season that already has one championship in the bag but is looking for the ultimate prize.

Radio: Huskers Radio Network, Lincoln 107.3 FM and AM 590 Omaha (John Baylor will handle play-by-play duties in his 30th season doing so for Husker volleyball games, and former Nebraska All-American setter Lauren (Cook) West will provide color commentary)

>> Setter Rachel Fairbanks was the ACC Setter of the Year. Fairbanks averages 9.32 assists per set.

>> Outside hitter Olivia Babcock was the ACC Freshman of the Year. Babcock leads the attack with 3.61 kills per set and has served a team-high 50 aces.

>> The Panthers rank second nationally in opponent hitting percentage (.138) and third in hitting percentage (.308). Pitt is No. 2 in the nation in blocks at 2.97 per set.

>> Pittsburgh (29-4, 16-2 ACC) earned a third straight trip to the NCAA Semifinals with a 3-2 reverse sweep of Louisville in the regional finals, its second time in four weeks reverse sweeping the Cardinals.

>> Nebraska is 13-0 all-time against Pittsburgh. The teams met in the NCAA Semifinals in Columbus, Ohio on Dec. 16, 2021. The Huskers won that match, 3-1 (16-25, 25-17, 25-20, 25-22) to advance to the NCAA Championship match, which Wisconsin won 3-2.

>> Nebraska (32-1) is the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament for the sixth time in program history. The other years were 2000 (NCAA Champion), 2004 (NCAA Regional Finalist), 2005 (NCAA Runner-Up), 2006 (NCAA Champion) and 2016 (NCAA Semifinalist).

>> The Huskers won the outright Big Ten title this season with a 19-1 league record, earning their first Big Ten title since 2017. Nebraska has now won four Big Ten titles since joining the conference in 2011. The years were 2011, 2016, 2017 (co-champions) and 2023. All-time, Nebraska volleyball has won 35 conference titles. John Cook has been head coach for 13 of them.

>> Nebraska’s 32 wins are tied for the most by a Nebraska team since the 2006 team won 33 matches (33-1).

>> Nebraska won 27 matches in a row to begin the season and finished 28-1, its best regular-season record since going 28-1 in 2005.

>> The Huskers, who led the nation in defense in 2022, have held their opponents this season to a combined .134 hitting percentage, which ranks first nationally.

>> Nebraska has been sharp offensively this season, hitting .279 to rank 18th nationally. The Huskers rank 10th nationally with 14.06 kills per set and 15th in assists per set at 13.02.

>> Nebraska had four All-Big Ten First Team selections and two All-Big Ten Second Team selections for a total of six all-conference players this season, the most in program history.

>> The Huskers had six AVCA All-Region honorees, tied for the most in program history.

>> Thursday’s semifinals pits the nation’s top two defenses against each other. Nebraska is No. 1 nationally at .134, while Pittsburgh is No. 2 at .138.

>> Nebraska and Pittsburgh are the only two teams who are holding their opponents under .100 hitting in the NCAA Tournament. The Huskers are No. 1 with a .090 opponent hitting percentage in the NCAA Tournament while the Panthers rank second with an .095 opponent hitting percentage.

>> Nebraska has lost only one set in the NCAA Tournament, the only team in the tournament with fewer than two set losses.

>> Nebraska enters the NCAA Semifinals with 32 wins. That ties for the most wins by a team entering the NCAA Semifinals since 2014, when Penn State entered the semifinals with a 34-3 record.

>> Bekka Allick is averaging 2.4 blocks per set during the NCAA Tournament and is the nation’s leading blocker during the postseason.

>> Bergen Reilly is looking to become just the fourth freshman setter to lead her team to a national championship. Bryn Keho set Stanford to a national title as a true freshman in 2004 as did Jenna Gray for the Cardinal in 2016. In addition to the two Stanford setters, Nebraska’s Rachel Holloway set the Huskers to a national championship in 2006, when she was a redshirt freshman.

>> Merritt Beason has 444 kills in her first season as a Husker. With six more kills, Beason would join an accomplished group of four Huskers who totaled 450 kills in a season during the rally-scoring era (2001-present). That group includes Sarah Pavan, Kelsey Robinson, Mikaela Foecke and Jordan Larson. Pavan and Foecke were each named the NCAA Championship Most Outstanding Player in their careers, while Robinson and Larson both won gold medals with Team USA at the 2020 Olympics, with Larson being the Olympics’ Most Outstanding Player.

>> Andi Jackson is hitting .402 this season, as she attempts to become the first freshman in program history to hit .400. The current record for freshman hitting percentage is .388 by Karen Dahlgren in 1983.

