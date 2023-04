Nebraska is sending a group of players to the next level to try and compete for a spot in the NFL. Former Nebraska EDGE Ochaun Mathis and WR Trey Palmer were each selected in the sixth round of the draft on Saturday, and a host of other former Huskers signed deals as undrafted free agents shortly after the draft concluded. Here's a rundown of all the ones who are set to enter the pros:

Draftees

EDGE Ochaun Mathis Mathis was taken with the No. 189 overall pick in the sixth round by the Los Angeles Rams, giving Sean McVay's crew an athletic and long pass rush prospect. WR Trey Palmer We analyzed the pick as the Huskers' one-year star receiver was taken with the No. 191 overall selection in the sixth round by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Palmer spoke to a small group of media shortly after he was drafted to give his thoughts on joining the Bucs.

UDFAs

EDGE Garrett Nelson Nelson is heading to South Beach after signing a UDFA deal with the Miami Dolphins. TE Travis Vokolek Vokolek will start his career with the Baltimore Ravens after signing a UDFA deal to compete for a spot on John Harbaugh's roster. EDGE Caleb Tannor Tannor has signed a UDFA deal to try and earn his way onto the New York Jets' roster. LS Brady Weas Weas is heading to the Lone Star State after signing as a UDFA with the Houston Texans.

Other former Huskers headed to the NFL