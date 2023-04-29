Garrett Nelson will begin his NFL journey down in South Beach.

Nelson has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Miami Dolphins. He joins draftees Ochaun Mathis and Trey Palmer, plus fellow UDFA signees Travis Vokolek (Ravens) and Brady Weas (Texans), as former Huskers who are set to take their first step in the NFL.

Nelson also follows in the footsteps of former Husker defensive lineman Ben Stille, who was given a shot with the Dolphins on a UDFA deal last April. Stille made the practice squad in September, eventually made the active roster and tallied a pair of tackles for Miami last season.

RELATED:

>>> Palmer reacts to getting drafted by Bucs

>>> Mathis selected in 6th round by Rams

>>> Vokolek reportedly signs with Ravens

Nelson, who went undrafted as projected, was a three-star and the No. 3-ranked player in Nebraska in the Class of 2019. The Scottsbluff High School star was ranked as the No. 36 weakside defensive end when he joined the Huskers as a true freshman.

He evolved into a standout EDGE/defensive end and a fan favorite playing for his hometown program. The longtime Husker totaled 167 tackles (80 solo), 12 sacks, 26 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and four pass breakups.

Nelson was very durable throughout his four-year career in Lincoln as he played in 43 of 44 possible games – with the only missed game coming due to an illness. He started in every game across his final three seasons with a streak of 32 consecutive starts.

Not a member of Inside Nebraska? Sign up today for all access

In terms of what position Nelson projects at in the NFL, he said most teams see him as an outside linebacker in a 3-4 defense.

“Some people were like, ‘You’re the non-prototype D-end. And I’m like, ‘Yeah,’” the 6-4, 245-pound Nelson joked following his Pro Day workout.

What Nelson likes about his time at Nebraska is the fact he’s played all over the line of scrimmage. He’s had his hand in the turf rushing the passer. He’s dropped into coverage. He’s slid inside as a three and even zero technique at times. He’s played outside as a six or nine technique.

“I have so much versatility and I’ve done so many different jobs on defense that I think teams recognize that versatility and they can use me wherever they want,” Nelson said.