Former Nebraska and Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Detroit Lions, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The first three-time captain in Husker football history, Martinez spent four seasons as Nebraska’s starting quarterback before transferring to Manhattan, Kansas, to suit up for Kansas State for his final year.

Martinez owns several career and individual records at Nebraska, including career total offensive yards (10,792), career total offensive yards per game (276.7), most career total 300-yard games (19), most career total 400-yard games (5) and most career 250-yard passing games (16).

For his career at Nebraska, Martinez threw for a combined 8,491 yards, 45 touchdowns and 30 interceptions while completing 64 percent of his passes. A true dual-threat, the California native and former four-star recruit in the Class of 2018 rushed for a combined 2,301 yards and 35 scores.

At Kansas State in 2022, Martinez helped the Big 12-champ Wildcats to a 10-4 overall record with a 7-2 mark in conference play while playing in 10 games with nine starts. He threw for 1,261 yards and six touchdowns against one interception while completing 64.1 percent of his passes. He also rushed for 627 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Discuss Adrian Martinez heading to the NFL on the Insider's Board.