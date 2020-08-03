HuskerOnline - Nebraska's final roster addition Nadab Joseph arrives to campus

As we sit less than a week away from the proposed start of Fall Camp for Nebraska, the Huskers got some good news over the weekend.

Independence (Kan.) Community College and Miami Norland defensive back Nadab Joseph officially arrived to Lincoln on Saturday.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Joseph is currently going through his mandatory quartine period before he tests for COVID-19 and is cleared to take part in team activities.

The former Rivals100 member was once committed to Alabama but signed with Kirby Smart and Georgia out of high school in 2018.