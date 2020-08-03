HuskerOnline - Nebraska's final roster addition Nadab Joseph arrives to campus

Nebraska's final roster addition Nadab Joseph arrives to campus
As we sit less than a week away from the proposed start of Fall Camp for Nebraska, the Huskers got some good news over the weekend.
Independence (Kan.) Community College and Miami Norland defensive back Nadab Joseph officially arrived to Lincoln on Saturday.
The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Joseph is currently going through his mandatory quartine period before he tests for COVID-19 and is cleared to take part in team activities.
The former Rivals100 member was once committed to Alabama but signed with Kirby Smart and Georgia out of high school in 2018.
Joseph failed to academically qualify and spent the last two seasons at the famed "Last Chance U" in Independence, Kan. He took a redshirt in 2018 and played this past season. He'll have three years to play three at Nebraska.
The reason he ended up at NU, and not back at Georgia was because the online math class he needed to graduate from JUCO is not accepted in the SEC.
It's unknown what type of role he could have for the Huskers going forward, but there's no question he'll bring a skill set and size that will help Nebraska's secondary going forward.
The only scholarship player not in Lincoln at this point remains Australian punter Daniel Cerni, who continues to await word from the Australian Embassy on traveling internationally. The hope is he can be in Lincoln by mid-August now according to a source familiar with the situation.