 HuskerOnline - Nebraska offers PWO opportunity to OLB/DE Van Vugt
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-27 12:41:21 -0600') }} football Edit

Nebraska offers PWO opportunity to OLB/DE Van Vugt

Bryan Munson • HuskerOnline
Recruiting Analyst
@ BryanMunson_
Played defensive line for the University of Nebraska at Kearney and has been covering Nebraska football and recruiting since 1999. Husband to Jennifer and father to Trevor and Jake.

This is the second time in the past month or so that Kyson Van Vugt has been in Lincoln to check out a game. The South Dakota commit from Hull (Iowa) Western Christian left Nebraska this weekend with a preferred walk-on (PWO) offer after Iowa offered him the same opportunity not long ago.

"I was in Lincoln for the Purdue game before," Van Vugt said. "It definitely gets really loud and you can tell all these people have a passion for Husker football."

The Huskers told Van Vugt that they see him playing the outside linebacker and defensive end positions for them.

"i watched a lot of what Garrett Nelson did yesterday and I feel like i would fit into that position pretty well."

2022 OLB/DE Kyson Van Vugt
2022 OLB/DE Kyson Van Vugt

Van Vugt picked up a walk-on offer from Nebraska during his visit. The 6-foot-7 and 232-pound Van Vugt grew up a fan of Nebraska football.

"i grew up watching the Huskers and have been to quite a few games so it means a lot."

Besides the walk-on offer from Nebraska Van Vugt is also holding a walk-on offer from Iowa. There could be some additional visits coming for Van Vugt.

"I am considering the walk-on offers. I may have to take a visit to check out the academic side of things."

Van Vugt says that there isn't a date to make a final decision. He would like to have his decision made though by the December signing date.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}