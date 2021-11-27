Nebraska offers PWO opportunity to OLB/DE Van Vugt

This is the second time in the past month or so that Kyson Van Vugt has been in Lincoln to check out a game. The South Dakota commit from Hull (Iowa) Western Christian left Nebraska this weekend with a preferred walk-on (PWO) offer after Iowa offered him the same opportunity not long ago.

"I was in Lincoln for the Purdue game before," Van Vugt said. "It definitely gets really loud and you can tell all these people have a passion for Husker football." The Huskers told Van Vugt that they see him playing the outside linebacker and defensive end positions for them. "i watched a lot of what Garrett Nelson did yesterday and I feel like i would fit into that position pretty well."

2022 OLB/DE Kyson Van Vugt