Nebraska offers PWO opportunity to OLB/DE Van Vugt
This is the second time in the past month or so that Kyson Van Vugt has been in Lincoln to check out a game. The South Dakota commit from Hull (Iowa) Western Christian left Nebraska this weekend with a preferred walk-on (PWO) offer after Iowa offered him the same opportunity not long ago.
"I was in Lincoln for the Purdue game before," Van Vugt said. "It definitely gets really loud and you can tell all these people have a passion for Husker football."
The Huskers told Van Vugt that they see him playing the outside linebacker and defensive end positions for them.
"i watched a lot of what Garrett Nelson did yesterday and I feel like i would fit into that position pretty well."
Van Vugt picked up a walk-on offer from Nebraska during his visit. The 6-foot-7 and 232-pound Van Vugt grew up a fan of Nebraska football.
"i grew up watching the Huskers and have been to quite a few games so it means a lot."
Besides the walk-on offer from Nebraska Van Vugt is also holding a walk-on offer from Iowa. There could be some additional visits coming for Van Vugt.
"I am considering the walk-on offers. I may have to take a visit to check out the academic side of things."
Van Vugt says that there isn't a date to make a final decision. He would like to have his decision made though by the December signing date.