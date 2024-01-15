In his social media post, Zoller said Nebraska offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield was the one who extended the offer.

Nebraska extended an offer to 2025 four-star quarterback Matt Zollers on Monday, he announced on X.

Zollers — a 6-foot-4, 205-pounder out of Royersford (Pa.) Spring-Ford — already has an offer from Big Ten programs Penn State and Michigan State. He also owns Power Four offers from a trio of ACC programs in Pittsburgh, Syracuse and Virginia Tech.

As a junior last fall, Zollers completed 63 percent of his passes (182-of-290) for 2,917 yards and 37 touchdowns against two interceptions. He also rushed for 431 yards and seven scores.

Nebraska currently has three scholarship quarterbacks on the roster, including Heinrich Haarberg and true freshmen Dylan Raiola and Daniel Kaelin.

Nebraska also has an offer out to uncommitted three-star 2025 quarterback Alex Manske of Algona, Iowa, who will be at Texas A&M on Jan. 20 and Iowa State the following weekend, according to Cyclone Report. Nebraska's Junior Day is Jan. 20.

The Huskers have four verbal commits in the 2025 class, including three in-state products — defensive lineman Tyson Terry of Omaha North, defensive back Caden VerMaas of Millard North and running back Conor Booth of Wahoo Bishop Neumann — and C.J. Simon of Moore, Oklahoma.