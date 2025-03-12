NU impact transfers step into spotlight, assessing pre-spring injury report

Inside Nebraska's Tim Verghese and Steve Marik share their initial impressions of OL Rocco Spindler, WR Dane Key and LB Dasan McCullough after their first press conferences as part of the Nebraska football program.

They also give their key takeaways from Matt Rhule's time at the podium on Tuesday and discuss the Huskers' injury situation heading into spring ball – as 18 players are listed as either "out" or "limited" for the 15-practice slate in March and April.

