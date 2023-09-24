Nebraska vs. Michigan odds have been set as the matchup between the Huskers (2-2) and Wolverines (4-0) represents the top game of the week on the Big Ten's upcoming Week 5 slate.

Nebraska football was a single-digit underdog in Weeks 1 and 2 against Minnesota and Colorado before it became a double-digit favorite against MAC opponent Northern Illinois and Conference USA foe Louisiana Tech. Following back-to-back wins, though, the Huskers will be double-digit underdogs for the first time this season.

Michigan is favored at -17 and the over/under has opened at 42.5 with Sunday's release of the early betting lines for a matchup between the two tradition-rich, storied programs.

Nebraska was the only team in the country to open the season with road games against Power Five opponents, and the Huskers were the last team in the Power Five to play a home game. Matt Rhule's team faltered in those first two games as two straight frustrating losses were marred by turnovers from starting quarterback Jeff Sims, penalties, mistakes and other self-inflicted wounds against Minnesota (13-10 loss) and then-No. 22 Colorado (36-14).

However, the Huskers rebounded in a big way in Week 3 to beat Northern Illinois, 35-11, behind a standout performance from third-year sophomore quarterback Heinrich Haarberg, the Huskers' backup who looked sharp in his first career start by finishing 14-of-24 for 158 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions while adding 98 yards rushing and a touchdown on 21 carries.

Haarberg's number was called once again versus Louisiana Tech, and the Nebraska native came through with a strong rushing performance (19 carries for 157 yards and a touchdown) helping him overcome a poor game through the air (8-of-17 for 107 yards and a touchdown). Haarberg, whose strong overall play boosted the Huskers to a 28-14 win over La Tech, has just one turnover this season on a blindside sack-fumble as he has taken care of the ball much better than Sims, who has accumulated six of the team's nine turnovers through four games (four interceptions, two lost fumbles).

The Huskers' quarterback situation for the Michigan game, however, remains up in the air as Sims continues to battle the nagging high-ankle sprain that has sidelined him for all but one play over the last two contests.

