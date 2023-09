Inside Nebraska's Zack Carpenter and Greg Smith give their instant analysis as Nebraska football powered its way to a 28-14 victory over Louisiana Tech on Saturday behind quarterback Heinrich Haarberg and running back Anthony Grant.

They discuss the Huskers' rushing attack, defensive performance and flow of the game as Nebraska rushed for 312 yards (157 yards and one touchdown from Haarberg, 135 yards and one touchdown from Grant) and held the Bulldogs (2-2) to just 46 yards on the ground.

RELATED: Snap Judgments | Anthony Grant powers through adversity to lift Huskers | Photo Gallery: Recruit Visitors

