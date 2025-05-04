Nebraska Volleyball: Huskers head to Ord and sweep South Dakota State

The Nebraska volleyball team traveled to Ord, Neb., on Saturday to take on the South Dakota State Jackrabbits for its second and final spring scrimmage.

Just like they did last weekend against Kansas, head coach Dani Busboom Kelly's Huskers took home a 4-0 sweep, this time by scores of 25-18, 25-19, 25-17 and 25-19. While playing in front of a sold-out crowd of 1,750 at Ord High School, NU hit .317 while its defense held the Jackrabbits to .015. The Huskers recorded 15 blocks.

Both teams agreed the match was going four sets no matter the outcome. Since 2007, Nebraska has played spring matches in North Platte, Scottsbluff, Grand Island, Norfolk, Wayne, Ogallala, Kearney and McCook.

Andi Jackson, Nebraska's 6-foot-3 junior middle blocker and first-team All-American from 2024, racked up a double-double of 11 kills and 10 blocks.

Harper Murray finished her day with 12 kills, seven blocks, five digs and two aces while Rebekah Allick added eight kills and nine blocks while hitting .512%.

Teraya Sigler, a 6-3 freshman outside hitter, chipped in six kills and four digs. Skyler Pierce, a 6-2 redshirt freshman, chipped in with six kills and three blocks while 6-5 senior outside hitter Taylor Landfair added five kills and four blocks.

Nebraska's 6-1 junior setter, Bergen Reilly, didn't play as she was out with a sore wrist, according to Busboom Kelly. In Reilly's place was the 6-3 Campbell Flynn, a true freshman. Flynn was the setter for all four sets and had 43 assists, 8 digs and 4 blocks.

"After warmups, just felt like it was the best thing to do to not push it," Busboom Kelly said of Reilly after the match. "Campbell is super capable and great for her to have that experience."

Flynn initially thought she was going to be setting two of the sets. But when warmups started before the third set, Busboom Kelly told Flynn to stay warm.

"I obviously was nervous, but I had my teammates around me and they were going to help me," said Flynn, an Oakland, Mich., native.

Flynn said she's grown her game this spring and is excited to see how her first fall goes as a college volleyball player.

"I think I've become a better volleyball player, even just for the two months we had in the gym, because we played beach before," Flynn said. "So I've learned so much and I've gotten to grow my relationships with my teammates, and I love everyone in that locker room."

As for the liberos, 5-3 junior Laney Choboy got under nine digs with 5-6 senior Maisie Boesiger chipped in eight.

The 15 blocks Nebraska's defense racked up was exactly what Busboom Kelly was hoping to see after last week's match left more to be desired in that department. The head coach said the team really honed in on its block work at practice this week.

"I thought it was great to see us actually get some stuffs, so that was big I think for our confidence," Busboom Kelly said.

After the match, Busboom Kelly said she accomplished what she wanted in her first spring as head coach, taking over for the legend John Cook.

"We played great in all of our scrimmages, we got see a lot of different players in different situations," Busboom Kelly said. "The team, I felt like they got adapted to the practices and the coaching style, and our staff really found a good rhythm, especially this last week."