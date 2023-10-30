Nebraska-Maryland kickoff time, broadcast info announced
Nebraska football now has an official setup for its Nov. 11 home game against Maryland. The Big Ten announced kickoff times and TV information on Monday morning for the league's Week 11 slate, which includes the Huskers' matchup with the Terrapins in Lincoln.
Nebraska will face Maryland at 11 a.m. Central Time at Memorial Stadium, and the game will be broadcast by Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service.
The matchup with Maryland will be Nebraska’s second-to-last home game of the year and the Huskers' first game streamed by Peacock. Scroll below for more information on how to watch the game on the NBC streaming platform.
Here's the full list of the Big Ten's televised games for Nov. 11:
12pm ET/11am CT
Michigan at Penn State – FOX (previously announced)
Maryland at Nebraska – Peacock
Indiana at Illinois – Big Ten Network
3:30pm ET/2:30pm CT
Minnesota at Purdue – NBC
Northwestern at Wisconsin – FS1
Rutgers at Iowa – Big Ten Network
7:30pm ET/6:30pm CT
Michigan State at Ohio State – NBC (previously announced)
How to watch the Huskers on NBC streaming platform Peacock
The Nebraska-Maryland game will be streamed live exclusively on Peacock, NBC's streaming platform.
Peacock is an American video streaming service subsidiary of NBCUniversal. Peacock is available on most devices, including Apple and Android smartphones, computers, video game consoles and smart TVs. Click here for a full list of supported devices. Peacock plans start at $5.99/month or $59.99/year.
Special subscription offers are available at discounted rates for select audiences:
>> Regular Public Offer: $5.99/month or $9.99/month (automatically renews)
>> Student Subscription Information: $1.99/mo. for 12 months
>> Alumni, Fan & Parents Offer: $39.99/year (annual offer, not monthly)
>> RADIO: The Nebraska-Maryland game, like all other Husker games, will also be available on live radio broadcasts at HUSKERS.COM/LISTEN
