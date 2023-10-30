Nebraska football now has an official setup for its Nov. 11 home game against Maryland. The Big Ten announced kickoff times and TV information on Monday morning for the league's Week 11 slate, which includes the Huskers' matchup with the Terrapins in Lincoln.

Nebraska will face Maryland at 11 a.m. Central Time at Memorial Stadium, and the game will be broadcast by Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service.

The matchup with Maryland will be Nebraska’s second-to-last home game of the year and the Huskers' first game streamed by Peacock. Scroll below for more information on how to watch the game on the NBC streaming platform.

Here's the full list of the Big Ten's televised games for Nov. 11:

12pm ET/11am CT

Michigan at Penn State – FOX (previously announced)

Maryland at Nebraska – Peacock

Indiana at Illinois – Big Ten Network





3:30pm ET/2:30pm CT

Minnesota at Purdue – NBC

Northwestern at Wisconsin – FS1

Rutgers at Iowa – Big Ten Network





7:30pm ET/6:30pm CT

Michigan State at Ohio State – NBC (previously announced)

