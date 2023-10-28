For the first time since 2016, Nebraska is riding a three-game win streak. Let that sink in.

The last time the Huskers made a bowl game was the 2016 campaign as well. And with five wins right now, only one more victory is needed to qualify for postseason play. Take a bow, Matt Rhule. You’re nearly there.

Here’s what the win over the Boilermakers means:

– It’s the first three-game win streak since 2016

– It’s five wins, a mark last hit on Nov. 23, 2019, at Maryland

– It snaps a two-game losing streak to Purdue (Nebraska was 1-4 in the last five games of this matchup)

– It’s the first win over Purdue in Lincoln since 2016. The Huskers lost in both 2018 and 2021

– It moves Nebraska’s Big Ten record to 3-2. With wins from Nebraska and Minnesota today, plus a potential loss from Wisconsin handed down by Ohio State, there would be a four-way tie in the West involving Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin. Iowa has the tie-breaker over Wisconsin. Minnesota has the tie-breaker over both Iowa and Nebraska.

Here are five key moments for the Huskers in the win: