Five most impactful plays in Nebraska vs. Purdue
For the first time since 2016, Nebraska is riding a three-game win streak. Let that sink in.
The last time the Huskers made a bowl game was the 2016 campaign as well. And with five wins right now, only one more victory is needed to qualify for postseason play. Take a bow, Matt Rhule. You’re nearly there.
Here’s what the win over the Boilermakers means:
– It’s the first three-game win streak since 2016
– It’s five wins, a mark last hit on Nov. 23, 2019, at Maryland
– It snaps a two-game losing streak to Purdue (Nebraska was 1-4 in the last five games of this matchup)
– It’s the first win over Purdue in Lincoln since 2016. The Huskers lost in both 2018 and 2021
– It moves Nebraska’s Big Ten record to 3-2. With wins from Nebraska and Minnesota today, plus a potential loss from Wisconsin handed down by Ohio State, there would be a four-way tie in the West involving Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin. Iowa has the tie-breaker over Wisconsin. Minnesota has the tie-breaker over both Iowa and Nebraska.
Here are five key moments for the Huskers in the win:
=========================
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news