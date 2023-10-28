Advertisement
Five most impactful plays in Nebraska vs. Purdue

Steve Marik • InsideNebraska
Staff Writer
Steve Marik is a staff writer covering football and men's basketball for Inside Nebraska. After covering prep sports for seven years, he made the transition to college and hasn't looked back.

For the first time since 2016, Nebraska is riding a three-game win streak. Let that sink in.

The last time the Huskers made a bowl game was the 2016 campaign as well. And with five wins right now, only one more victory is needed to qualify for postseason play. Take a bow, Matt Rhule. You’re nearly there.

Here’s what the win over the Boilermakers means:
– It’s the first three-game win streak since 2016
– It’s five wins, a mark last hit on Nov. 23, 2019, at Maryland
– It snaps a two-game losing streak to Purdue (Nebraska was 1-4 in the last five games of this matchup)
– It’s the first win over Purdue in Lincoln since 2016. The Huskers lost in both 2018 and 2021
– It moves Nebraska’s Big Ten record to 3-2. With wins from Nebraska and Minnesota today, plus a potential loss from Wisconsin handed down by Ohio State, there would be a four-way tie in the West involving Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin. Iowa has the tie-breaker over Wisconsin. Minnesota has the tie-breaker over both Iowa and Nebraska.

Here are five key moments for the Huskers in the win:

