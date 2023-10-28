Nebraska football's latest battle with Purdue is over.

The Huskers (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten) have a three-game winning streak for the first time since 2016 following a 31-14 win over Purdue (2-6, 1-4) on Saturday. Another big-time win for Matt Rhule's Huskers gives them wins in five of their last six and also broke a recent Boilers run of having gone 4-1 over Nebraska in the last five matchups.

Let’s get to some Snap Judgments!

Here’s some instant analysis and reaction from the Inside Nebraska staff following the Huskers' huge victory on Saturday as Rhule's team continues to control its own destiny.

