The Big Ten unveiled its NEW slate of games for the 2024 season on Thursday afternoon, including the revised Nebraska football schedule, which features dates and matchups for the Huskers in what will be Year Two of the Matt Rhule Era.

And, for the first time in seven years, Nebraska football will open the conference season with a home game at Memorial Stadium.

Nebraska will play four Big Ten home games at Memorial Stadium in 2024 and five conference games on the road – in addition to three nonconference home games to begin the season against UTEP (Aug. 31), Colorado (Sept. 7) and Northern Iowa (Sept. 14).

The Huskers' Big Ten season will then get underway on Saturday, Sept. 21 in Lincoln.

Nebraska will open conference play at home for the first time since 2017, taking on Illinois at Memorial Stadium on Sept. 21. The Huskers travel to Purdue on Sept. 28, before returning to Lincoln to host Rutgers on Oct. 5.

The Huskers will have two bye weeks during the 2024 season. The first bye week comes on Oct. 12 before they return to action with consecutive road games at Indiana (Oct. 19) and Ohio State (Oct. 26).

Nebraska opens November by squaring off against two of the league’s newcomers, starting with a Nov. 2 home game against UCLA, and the Huskers' will have their second bye week following that matchup before they travel to USC on Nov. 16.

Nebraska closes the regular season with matchups against Wisconsin in Lincoln (Nov. 23) and at Iowa (Friday, Nov. 29).

The 2024 season will mark the fourth straight year Nebraska has closed the regular season with games against the Badgers and Hawkeyes.

The conference initially announced both each team's opponents for the 2024 and 2025 Big Ten season in June, but that had to be revisited after Oregon and Washington joined the league. Then, the Big Ten revealed opponents for the Huskers and all of the league's other programs on Oct. 5 for the 2024-2028 seasons.

But now, at long last, the most crucial set of upcoming games is finally set as Rhule and the Huskers now have the Year Two slate in front of them – a season that will be the first of the new 18-team conference and the first without divisions.