Inside Nebraska publisher Zack Carpenter and senior staff writer Greg Smith recap Matt Rhule's final press conference on Thursday before Nebraska football heads to East Lansing to face Michigan State, seeking bowl eligibility for the first time since 2016.

Zack and Greg break down the health and status updates on four key Huskers, including the impact of Marques Buford Jr.'s return, which freshmen and younger players may or may not make key contributions over the final four games and the significance of Tommi Hill's resurgent season when looking at the big picture of Rhule's program.

