Zack Carpenter is the publisher of Inside Nebraska. He previously covered recruiting and the team beat for Ohio State, Clemson, South Carolina and recruiting at the national level for three years.
It's a busy time of year for Matt Rhule and the Nebraska football program, and it's also a jam-packed schedule for Trev Alberts and Husker Athletics.
Alberts hopped on Huskers Radio Network on Monday night for his monthly appearance. In addition to a lengthy talk about the financial numbers and overall impact of Volleyball Day in Nebraska – plus the fact that John Cook's team is a wagon this year – the Nebraska AD also discussed the progress of Rhule's team, when you can expect to see plans for the Memorial Stadium renovations and the possibility of a fresh 2024 schedule release following the additions of Washington and Oregon to the Big Ten.
Not a member of Inside Nebraska? SUBSCRIBE TODAY to unlock all of our premium articles and message boards for just $9.95/month
–––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.