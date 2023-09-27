It's a busy time of year for Matt Rhule and the Nebraska football program, and it's also a jam-packed schedule for Trev Alberts and Husker Athletics.

Alberts hopped on Huskers Radio Network on Monday night for his monthly appearance. In addition to a lengthy talk about the financial numbers and overall impact of Volleyball Day in Nebraska – plus the fact that John Cook's team is a wagon this year – the Nebraska AD also discussed the progress of Rhule's team, when you can expect to see plans for the Memorial Stadium renovations and the possibility of a fresh 2024 schedule release following the additions of Washington and Oregon to the Big Ten.

