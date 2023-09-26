Monday night was Husker AD Trev Alberts' first appearance on Huskers Radio Network since Aug. 23. That was exactly one week before the historic, unprecedented and, ultimately, emotional night of Volleyball Day in Nebraska hosted by Nebraska volleyball and Husker Athletics.

Alberts had not yet given many extensive comments on what that night was like. So his monthly radio appearance on Monday served up a prime opportunity to do that, give some financial numbers from the event and talk about its overall impact.

