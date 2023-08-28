“It was just the 11 that we anticipated going out there and starting. We didn’t wanna try and give out more or less. It was just, hey, the 11 guys we anticipate starting, (the Blackshirt jerseys are) hanging up in those guys’ locker and go from there.”

"It was simple," Rhule said. "Everybody forgets that Coach Rhule has earned the right and opportunity to do it that way – any which way he wants. We talked about it, he said ‘How’s this look?’ I said ‘That looks cool, so let’s do it.’ It was quick, easy, simple.

Nebraska football has selected the Blackshirts to open the 2023 season. On Monday, defensive coordinator Tony White explained the reasons for why the 11 were chosen by himself, Matt Rhule and the Huskers.

Linebacker Nick Henrich is the only player listed as a starter on the official depth chart who did not receive a Blackshirt. It appears, however, that Henrich may have suffered another injury in the lead-up to the Huskers' season opener against Minnesota on Thursday.

White says it was clear to see the enthusiasm from those 11 after witnessing their reactions up close.

“You could tell who they were because when they came out there, they were extra smiley," White said. "I don’t know if it was the Blackshirts or the single digits, because it kind of went hand-in-hand, but they were excited. It’s cool when you ask the young men about the first time they ever got one, and they were able to rattle it off like that. It means something to them, and it was exciting to watch those guys yesterday walk into the indoor (practice facility), see it on them and have a smile on their face because I now they know what it means.”

White says that those 11 are not set in stone to have a Blackshirt all season, and he also said that there are other guys who could earn a Blackshirt in addition to those first 11. He said it's "a week-to-week deal" in which the selection process is similar to what Rhule, White and the Huskers want their team's mentality to be – go 1-0 each week and approach each week as if it's a brand-new season.

"You wanna make it special, you wanna keep guys competitive, you wanna make sure that they understand ... let’s concentrate on the day and represent what that’s supposed to represent as of right now, and then we’ll move forward with it," White said. “Right now it’s 11, and then if something changes – or, as Coach has said, if there’s that other guy who’s gonna go in the game like that then we’ll talk about it. But right now, first time through, let’s keep it at 11.”

Seven of those 11 Blackshirts were also honored with single-digit jersey numbers: Hutmacher (No. 0), Gifford (2), Reimer (4), Bullock (5), Newsome (6), Singleton (8) and Robinson (9).

White also commented on those seven, plus Henrich, earning those single-digit jerseys.

“That’s a testament to a lot of people," White said. "It’s a testament to them and what they represent, and then obviously buying in and adopting what the program is about – what Coach Rhule preaches daily, what Coach (Corey) Campbell preaches in the weight room. A lot of times you mistake the talk with the application.

"Coach talks about the adopting (of the process). Those guys were good guys. You look at it, those were low-maintenance, blue-collar young men who care about this place. So it’s actually a treat to see them rewarded for it. There’s a lot of young men who, when it was voted on, could’ve gotten those jerseys. It’s fun to watch those guys, and then for those other guys who got a lot of votes as well, they’re competing to try and get it later on.”

