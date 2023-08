Everybody has their own opinion on the new tradition Matt Rhule is aiming to embed into the fabric of the Nebraska football program.

The single-digit jersey number selection may never rise to the same level of notoriety and admiration as the Tunnel Walk, the retired red balloons or throwing the bones. Nonetheless, it has already become the talk of the town – or at least the talk of the Husker message boards – in the first year of its installation.

The way the process is set up gives it some significance – some extra mmmph – and gives us a good peek behind the scenes as to whose voice carries weight in that locker room and who are some of the most relied upon players once they strap ‘em up this fall.

